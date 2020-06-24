About 500 people are getting tested every day for the novel coronavirus in Yakima County, according to the Yakima Health District.
That’s the highest per capita testing rate in Washington.
But a health district official said the county needs to be doing even more testing if it wants to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“We want to identify people and make sure they are isolating,” said Lilián Bravo, Yakima Health District’s director of public partnerships. “People may not have severe symptoms and not think they are having COVID-19.”
Additional testing, Bravo said, means that the county gets more information on who has the disease, as well as how it is spreading through the community.
Currently, Yakima Health District is testing people with COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of senses of smell or taste, sore throat — with a doctor’s recommendation. Also being tested are people hospitalized and those considered at high risk.
One of the limitations on testing is limited availability of supplies, including swabs. Gov. Jay Inslee has been working to obtain materials needed to boost testing around the state.
The coronavirus test involves inserting a swab in someone’s nostril and getting a sample that is then analyzed for the genetic profile of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Despite limited testing supplies, Yakima County is testing people at a higher rate than any other part of the state. Bravo said the county’s testing rate is 9,221 per 100,000, with King County coming in second at 7,010 per 100,000.
The county is also seeing more than 650 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period, precluding Yakima County from advancing to Phase 2 of Inslee’s four-part plan to restart the state’s economy. To get there, the county would have to see 25 or fewer new cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period.
That has prompted some to suggest that testing needs to be reduced or even stopped for a while to bring the numbers down. President Donald Trump has more than once suggested that less testing would mean fewer cases.
But Bravo said more testing helps reduce the disease’s spread by identifying both those who have the virus and people they have come in contact with. The contacts are asked to isolate themselves to ensure they don’t have the virus and potentially spread it to others.
Increased testing also allows health officials to see trends in how the disease is spreading.
In Yakima County, the percentage of positive cases has not declined, even though the county has stepped up its testing and should be finding more people who do not have the virus, Bravo said. Between June 9 and 19, the average percentage of positive tests was 26.2, according to the health district.
By contrast, Bravo said the state’s averaging 6% positive cases.
But the state’s testing regimen has seen some controversy. The Seattle Times reported that the state had overcounted negative test results, resulting in health officials adjusting the number of positive cases up by nearly 13%.
State Department of Health officials said the error was the result of counting tests that measured antibodies — which tell if someone had been exposed to the virus in the past — versus tests that detect the virus in a person.
Bravo said the county primarily uses the test that measures for the active virus rather than the antibody test. That test, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said, does not register false positives.
But the tests can still miss the virus, which Bravo and Dr. Teresa Everson, the county’s health officer, said is the greater concern. A paper published by researchers at the University of Bristol and Eastern Virginia Medical School and found that tests had varying sensitivity, which could result in false negative results in anywhere between 2 and 29% of tests.
That is why, Everson said, the health district advises people who test negative but have symptoms to continue to isolate themselves.
Bravo said when the county reports new cases, they are based on actual test results, refuting a rumor that the county is inflating positive test results by counting everyone in a household as a new case when one member tests positive.
She also stressed that testing is just one element in slowing the spread of the disease. Other steps include contacting people who may have been exposed and encouraging them to isolate themselves, as well as asking people to wear masks, wash their hands, sanitize surfaces they come in contact with and keep at least 6 feet or 2 meters from others.