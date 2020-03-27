A Yakima County health official says people assume they have already been exposed to the coronavirus and should take necessary precautions.
“One of the big points we want people to understand, is that people are contagious before they show signs of the disease,” said Lilian Bravo, Yakima Health District’s director of public health partnerships during a Friday news briefing. “We want people to stay home.”
As of Friday afternoon, there were a total of 72 confirmed or presumed cases of COVID 19 in the county, Bravo said, six more than Thursday. Two people have died from the disease, three are hospitalized and the rest are recovering at home, Bravo said.
The number of cases is expected to rise as more tests are performed, Bravo said. The goal, she said, to avoid overwhelming the health care system. The key to that is social distancing and staying home.
Of Yakima County's cases, 20% are among health-care workers, Bravo said. Testing has focused on people who are severely ill and on health care workers and first responders because kits have been in short supply. Bravo said testing has become more widely available this week, and 686 tests have been processed.
The health district and Gov. Jay Inslee have issued orders for people to stay at home, except to go out and buy food and medicine, to exercise or to work at jobs deemed essential. While Inslee’s order was to last two weeks, he said Thursday it might be extended. The county's order is indefinite and will depend on the conditions on the ground, Bravo said.
This story will be updated.