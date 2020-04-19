Yakima County saw more than 200 new confirmed COVID-19 cases last week.
As of Sunday evening, the number of positive cases was at 835, an increase of 31 from a day ago, according to the latest figures from the Yakima Health District.
The district reported 614 cases Monday. Yakima County reached 100 cases on March 28.
The number of reported COVID-19 deaths remained at 36. All but one of the county’s deaths has involved people who had underlying health issues. Half of the victims were 80 or older, the district reported.
The health district said Thursday that about 200 cases were associated with long-term care facilities in the county, including Willow Springs Care, Garden Village and Good Samaritan nursing homes in Yakima, Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap, and Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center-Prestige Care. The health district reported that at least 70 cases were from those working in the agriculture industry.
The number of people currently hospitalized is 25. Altogether, 77 people have been hospitalized for coronavirus.
The Yakima Health District has noted that reported cases are cumulative, meaning many have since recovered from the virus. The district is unable to provide an exact count of recovered cases due to difficulty reaching patients for confirmation.
Unemployment applications
The state Employment Security department’s online unemployment application system experienced issues Sunday due to massive demand for expansion of unemployment benefits under the CARES Act, the federal coronavirus relief package.
According to a news release from the agency, the sign-up and online application system saw upwards of 500,000 page views per hour Sunday.
Officials said they are addressing issues and saw the rate of people getting through the process increase over the course of the day. However, the agency has provided some reminders for those still unable to apply or file for unemployment claims:
• Applications can be made any day, not just Sunday. There is no risk of funds running out and it is not on a first-come, first-serve basis.
• Payments are retroactive to the eligibility date. Once someone has applied, he or she will receive payments for all weeks for that person was eligible for benefits.
• E-Services are available 24 hours a day. The agency states the busiest time is in the morning and recommends applying during off-hours.
More information is available on the Employment Security’s help page https://esd.wa.gov/unemployment/help.