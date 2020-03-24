Behavioral health agencies are included in the list of organizations allowed to remain open during the coronavirus outbreak and a stay-at-home order issued Monday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Comprehensive Healthcare in Yakima is still open and serving patients, given that behavioral health services — which include mental health and substance use treatment — are considered essential health care activities, said President and CEO Jodi Daly.

“Right now, in the state of this emergency, we want to make sure our fellow health care professionals working in the hospitals have the resources and space to serve the most critically ill,” Daly said in a press release. “We must continue to do our part and help prevent individuals from needing hospitalization due to mental illness.”

Comprehensive Healthcare provides mental health services from outpatient counseling and substance use disorder treatment to crisis support, inpatient mental health treatment and outreach.

Staff have confronted many of the same challenges facing other hospital and medical staff, including a shortage of personal protective equipment supplies like masks and hand sanitizer. The agency also has had difficulty finding household supplies for its apartment, assisted living and residential units, according to the press release.

But unlike hospitals and clinics, behavioral health services are not restricted to a clinical setting. Therapy teams, prescribers and case managers continually go out into the community, including to homeless shelters. Comprehensive staff also have jail-based teams and designated crisis responders who often are in hospitals or accompanying law enforcement, the release said.

Daly called those employees the “unseen heroes” in this pandemic.

Comprehensive Healthcare has taken steps to minimize the spread of the coronavirus and keep health care workers safe, while following recommended guidelines from the governor and health officials.

Staff and clinicians have enhanced cleaning and hygiene practices and restricted visitors. Outpatient clinics can call and connect with providers over the phone, and staff are working on telehealth options for individual therapy. Outreach professionals are meeting with people outdoors and maintaining a distance of 6 feet apart while communicating.

With the help of one of their pharmacists, staff also are making their own hand sanitizer for the agency, the news release said.