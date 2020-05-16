It’s counterintuitive that health care agencies would lose money during a pandemic, but it’s happening.
Federally supported community health centers are struggling with a loss of other revenue streams because of the coronavirus, even as their staffs brave the front lines of the fight against it. The suspension of nonemergency medical and dental services and severe reduction in face-to-face visits has caused layoffs, furloughs and budget shortfalls, while threatening the long-term health of thousands of patients at the Yakima Valley’s three community health centers — Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Community Health of Central Washington.
“Between February and July 1, we’ll lose $10 million in revenue,” said Farm Workers CEO Carlos Olivares. “So the impacts in the system are not insignificant.”
Farm Workers received a one-time $3.8 million grant through the federal CARES Act, but that money is earmarked for COVID use and can’t be spent on payroll. The organization, which operates clinics across Washington and Oregon, reduced staff by 150 because of the virus. Olivares anticipates being able to bring those people back at some point, and they still have health insurance because Farm Workers self-insures employees, but the holes in service created by their absence aren’t workable in the long term.
“We need those people back,” he said.
And there’s still the matter of a $6 million revenue hole, even after accounting for the $3.8 million in CARES money. Some of that could be made up with the state-authorized reopening of nonemergency dental care starting next week, which Olivares said will be done deliberately and cautiously. And some of it may come from a rebound in office visits, either in person or by video. But he’s anticipating Farm Workers having to dip into its reserves for $1 or $2 million.
Community Health of Central Washington CEO Angela Gonzalez said her organization received about $2.1 million in CARES Act funding and a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, which has helped make up for patient volumes that were down 50% early in the crisis and remain down 30%. But CHCW, which operates adult and pediatric clinics as Yakima as well as clinics in Ellensburg, Naches and Tieton, will need additional funding by this summer, she said. Medical supply costs have soared, and people are still putting off clinic visits.
“People are opting to wait until this crisis is over to seek regular health care,” Gonzalez said. “They do not want to place themselves at any more risk than necessary, and if they are not actively ill, they are opting to put off their care.”
Meanwhile, most CHCW employees were told to stay home or had their hours reduced to save payroll costs. Gonzalez anticipates a return to full staffing at some point, because “people need health care, especially those with chronic conditions and children who need their well-child checks and immunizations.”
But, like every community health center, CHCW is not out of the woods yet, she said.
“Depending on how long this thing goes on, we may have to take additional cost-cutting measures, but I am confident we will weather this storm,” Gonzalez said.
The situation is similarly challenging for Neighborhood Health, which runs four clinics in Yakima as well as medical and dental clinics in Granger and Sunnyside. The organization furloughed most of its dental staff in March. Late that month administrators reported about a 75% decrease in medical office visits, a number that has improved with increased telehealth appointments and a slight rebound in in-person visits, CEO Anita Monoian said. But people with non-emergent conditions and people who would otherwise have come in for regularly scheduled checkups are still avoiding clinics, she said.
“We’ve taken a hit,” CEO Anita Monoian said. “But I can’t quantify it right now with actual numbers.”
State and federal help, including $977,000 in CARES Act money, has helped. And Monoian stressed how grateful she’s been for help from state and federal lawmakers, whom she said are well-aware of the issue and committed to working with community health centers. That money has not completely made up for the loss of revenue, however.
“Like a lot of businesses in this country — and most community health centers — we’re gotten some one-time help from various and sundry places, which have created a bridge,” Monoian said. “But we’re facing uncertainty.”
That’s true for all community health centers. An April study commissioned by the Washington Association of Community Health found that as many as 16 of the state’s 27 community health centers — and 167 of the 350 clinics they run — could close by mid-September because of COVID-related economic impacts. Things have changed for the better since that study because of one-time federal disbursements and increases in reimbursement levels for telehealth visits, said Bob Marsalli, CEO of the Olympia-based association, which advocates on behalf of community health centers.
But while the number of centers facing immediate existential threats has fallen significantly, plenty of questions remain about their future financial health because of the pandemic, he said. The easing of restrictions on dental practice could help, but the particulars of that remain unclear. And the federal HEROES Act passed Friday by the Democratic-controlled House would be a huge help, with $7.6 billion of the $3 trillion package earmarked for community health centers, but that is expected to face an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Senate.
“That would really add stability to the system,” he said.
Whatever the specifics, Marsalli believes there is political will among lawmakers to keep community health centers afloat. The centers not only serve traditionally underrepresented populations, a key element of public health, they also provide lots of jobs in their communities. He doesn’t believe they’ll be allowed to just die.
“I trust not,” Marsalli said. “I really do.”
Still, the funding shortfalls remain worrying, especially in places like Yakima County, where community health centers provide primary care to more than half of the population and COVID rates are substantially higher than in other areas of the state.
The goal, Marsalli said, is to get the organizations on firmer financial footing by the end of the summer, because there’s an increasing sense that COVID could return with a vengeance this winter. That’s something community health center administrators are planning for, even as they hope against hope to avoid it, Monoian said.
“We’re all really looking at that and trying to develop a plan,” she said. “We’re approaching it as if it is going to happen. If we’re lucky, it won’t.”