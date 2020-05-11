Hundreds of organizations statewide have banded together to ask the state for a $100 million fund for undocumented individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.
California recently announced a $125 million fund for undocumented individuals, prompting 435 organizations and Washington’s immigrant rights leaders, from the Jewish Coalition for Immigrant Justice to the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project to OneAmerica — to request similar action from state legislators and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
More than 250,000 undocumented individuals reside in Washington. Many are working in industries considered essential, but they lack access to paid sick leave or health insurance and don’t qualify for federal stimulus relief, said OneAmerica’s executive director, Rich Stolz.
The coalition asks the governor’s office to create a Washington Worker Relief Fund of at least $100 million, to be distributed to undocumented Washingtonians by community-based organizations.
The coalition is also asking the state to provide wage-replacement protection to workers who have lost their jobs but are excluded from the current unemployment insurance system.
Mike Faulk, spokesman for Inslee, said Monday the governor’s office received the coalition’s letter and Inslee is scheduled to meet with the coalition Wednesday.
— Lex Talamo