The basic functions of many Yakima city and county workers haven’t changed as they do their part to keep critical infrastructure up and running.
An outbreak of COVID-19 among these essential personnel could be disastrous, so they’re taking significant steps to reduce the risk of catching and spreading the virus.
City spokesman Randy Beehler said that means keeping people apart, cleaning everything thoroughly, and limiting shared spaces.
“Much of the work that city employees do is technical in nature and anything that we can do to protect those employees, that’s what we’re trying to do,” Beehler said. “We’re doing the best we can.”
He said the city responded early by hiring extra staff to sanitize workplaces like the water and wastewater treatment plants. The city also provided workers plenty of masks and gloves, Beehler said.
Changes in shifts drive home the importance of social distancing and limit group sizes. Beehler said groups he referred to as “platoons” might work together one day while another platoon works from home, then those roles are switched the next day.
County Engineer Matt Pietrusiewicz said the road division has implemented similar strategies for those among the 95-person staff still needed to work outside their homes. Even within crews capped at five or six people, Pietrusiewicz said no one’s sharing vehicles or getting closer to each other than necessary, and they’re responsible for keeping everything clean.
“We’ve never been so clean,” Pietrusiewicz said. “It smells like the YMCA, all the bleach. We have gloves available if that’s what they want to wear.”
Working independently isn’t much of a change for some departments, such as the three-man utility field crew responsible for the operation and development of the county’s domestic water and wastewater systems. But utility manager Joe Stump said they’ve made some small changes, such as collecting water samples outside homes rather than going inside.
Health guidelines come from the governor’s office and the federal government, as well as daily conversations with officials from cities and counties across the state. Beehler said city leaders have implemented many suggestions from elsewhere.
So far those measures appear to have been effective, with no confirmed cases among essential city or county workers. Pietrusiewicz said any positive test would likely require self-quarantines for anyone in that person’s group, so it’s vital to minimize potential spread.
“What we’re trying to do is get our work done yet still keep our workforce healthy,” Pietrusiewicz said. “By doing that, we keep the families healthy.”