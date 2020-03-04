City official: Yakima buses already sanitized to reduce exposure to illness

LEX TALAMO

A city official said Yakima’s transit system already has practices in place to protect riders from pathogens, whether it’s the coronavirus or any other virus.

Health officials have confirmed 27 cases of coronavirus in Washington state. Nine people have died from the virus, which is in the same family as the common cold.

None of those cases or casualties have been in Yakima County, and the Yakima Health District reports people’s likelihood of contracting the virus remains relatively low.

Yakima Public Works Director Scott Schafer said the city has protocols on its transit routes intended to minimize people’s risk of exposure to illness.

That includes a bus cleaning crew that routinely is sweeping and mopping floors, washing windows, sanitizing railings and seat handles, cleaning the drivers’ areas and using a disinfectant spray on all seats in city buses, Schafer said.

“This is not in response to the coronavirus concerns,” he said. “This is our standard practice.”

