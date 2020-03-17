The city of Yakima has closed or limited public access to city-owned facilities as part of its approach to limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

City spokesman Randy Beehler said at Tuesday’s sparsely attended council meeting that the Harman Senior Center, the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, the Washington Fruit Community Center, the Yakima Valley Visitor Information Center and Lions Pool — all city-owned facilities — are closed until further notice.

City recreation programs and events have been canceled until further notice. Events at The Capitol Theatre and the Yakima Convention Center have been canceled until the end of March at least, Beehler said.

All city board, commission and committee meetings are canceled until further notice.

Beehler said Yakima firefighters and police are continuing to respond to calls and city staff are continuing to provide all city services. But he added the city would like for residents to report nonviolent crimes online and file other requests online as well.

Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association, also spoke to the coronavirus situation while giving the agency’s scheduled end-of-year report.

Smith acknowledged small business concerns stemming from an order from Gov. Jay Inslee that shut down dine-in services at bars and restaurants and shuttered a number of other entertainment and recreation venues through the end of March.

Smith said he had heard from local businesses who felt they had to lay off staff but said other options are available, including loans from banks and $2 million in emergency funding through the U.S. Small Business Association’s Economic Injury Disaster loans.

Yakima was listed as a disaster area on the association’s list, and many local small businesses could be eligible for aid, Smith said.

The council postponed a discussion on possibly establishing — or banning — a local personal income tax to allow for public comment on the issue. The city had announced in advance that public comment would not be heard at the Tuesday meeting as a precaution to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The council’s next meeting is Tuesday, April 7.