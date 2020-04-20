The city of Yakima's finances remain strong and city services continue as usual, despite the coronavirus pandemic. But city staff expect a decrease in sales tax and lodging tax revenue.
The city’s mayor last week encouraged city residents to keep following recommendations from health officials to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Those recommendations include frequent hand washing and staying home except for essential trips for food or medicine. People should stay 6 feet away from others and wear masks in public if the 6 feet of social distancing can’t be maintained, she said.
“We are all tasked with redoubling our efforts, maintaining our current practices, and continuing to make headway against the virus,” Mayor Patricia Byers said in a videotaped message.
Finances and city services
In a memo to the Council, Interim City Manager Alex Meyerhoff and Finance Director Steve Groom said that city staff are operating within the 2020 budget, despite unexpected expenses and revenue declines caused by the coronavirus.
They noted the following changes:
- New expenses from purchases of cleaning supplies, gloves and masks
- An anticipated decrease in sales tax, due to temporary business closures and local unemployment
- An anticipated plunge in revenue from lodging taxes, with hotels reporting less than 10% occupancy
- Property taxes anticipated to stay stable.
The city’s purchasing has shifted toward disaster-related items, supporting public safety first and then the city’s other needs. Reliably reporting this year’s revenues and expenses will be critical for next year, as COVID-19 has eclipsed the routine financial management in all city departments, they said.
The city has continued its water, trash collection, and fire and police services to residents without hiccups.
Byers told residents in her videotaped message that the city won’t shut off water for residents who can’t pay. Those impacted should contact the city to make arrangements by calling 509-575-6080.
Changes for employees, commuters
Police and fire employees now are required to wear masks when outside of their work stations or vehicles. The fire department also has arranged for quarantine quarters to house staff who may test positive. Both departments have changed dispatch and response protocols to minimize exposure to the virus.
The Yakima-Ellensburg commuter service is still up and running. Routes have seen fewer riders, however, with an average of 20 per day, according to the city memo. The memo noted that riders will soon see cut-away buses instead of standard size buses to decrease costs and also said the commuter service “may go away soon.”
Other changes for commuters include a single daily flight from Alaska Airlines to Seattle and reduced hours at the Yakima Airport at McAllister Field’s main terminal.
The city’s parks remain open for walkers and bicyclists, but playground equipment, tennis and pickleball courts, the dog park and other recreational features are closed, the memo noted.