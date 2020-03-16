Yakima city government is asking residents to use a number of services online rather than in person to protect city staff and themselves from catching the coronavirus.

A city update noted that some staff who have to interact frequently with residents have started wearing gloves and masks as a protective measure.

The city also has ramped up cleaning and sanitizing efforts.

“In order to minimize the spread of the virus, city of Yakima staff is focused on taking reasonable precautionary measures to protect community members and themselves,” a city announcement said.

Staff requested that city residents:

Pay utility bills online.

File permit applications online.

Report nonviolent crimes online.

Use the YakBak website to file requests.

Use RecordTrac to file public records requests.

City leadership also echoed the need to wash hands properly, stay home if sick, limit interactions with others and avoid going to emergency rooms or hospitals unless seriously ill.

The city will update the public about its efforts in response to the coronavirus at its Tuesday meeting.

Mayor Patricia Byers recommended that people stay home from that meeting unless they have specific business to address.

“The council encourages community members that don’t have specific business to discuss at the March 17 meeting not to attend the meeting,” Byers said during the city’s declaration of a health emergency at a Friday special meeting.

“Specifically, unless you need to participate in the public hearing regarding the Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report, sometimes referred to as the CAPER, the council encourages you not to attend the March 17 regular meeting,” she said.

The meeting was still planned for Tuesday, as of Sunday afternoon. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at 129 N. Second St.

Also on the agenda is possibly imposing a personal income tax. The topic came up at a February meeting when several council members asked instead that the city issue a ban against instituting any possible personal income taxes.

Yakima’s legal staff looked into procedures required by state law for municipalities that choose to approve a local income tax.

City Attorney Jeff Cutter said the city could tax income only insofar as income is considered property, as statutes allow for municipalities to levy property taxes but does not grant authority to levy taxes.

Cutter said there are limits on how the tax would be imposed and what can be taxed.

Specifically, the council could levy a uniform income tax on the gross income of city residents, but doing so would require approval from at least five council members, Cutter said.

Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers introduced the topic at a Feb. 18 council meeting, when she asked for an ordinance or resolution that Yakima would not institute an income tax on its citizens.

“I would like to bring this forward to assure our community that we are not going to approve an income tax,” she said.

Councilwoman Kay Funk said she would prefer for the city’s legal department to look into the specifics of what it would take for the council to institute such a tax, which she felt was “quite impossible” without a council vote.

“I think this is reaching out to a situation that is so unlikely that I don’t want to spend time on it,” she said. “I would like to ask the city attorney’s office to give a legal opinion on how imposing a local income tax could even be possible.”

The Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce has come out against imposing any personal income tax, saying the tax would hurt the city and state’s competitive advantage in recruiting and keeping businesses and professional talent.

The Chamber’s CEO Verlynn Best wrote in a Feb. 18 letter to Byers that Yakima “should not lightly abandon the tax policies that have contributed to our economic success.”

She asked that the council instead work toward a voter-approved ban on personal income taxes. Best said voter reactions to proposed tax levy increases — including a proposed levy lid lift that failed in February with about 64% voting no — showed they likely would support such a move.

“A clear statement that Yakima does not plan to impose a local income tax would foster confidence in our community as a place to do business now and in the future,” Best said.