Some good news for Yakima residents with recyclables stacking up: The Wesley United Methodist Church recycling center is open again.
The church’s recycling team sent a detailed plan to the county health district in mid-May and received permission to reopen. The center has been open since Monday.
“While it is a volunteer program, they agreed that it is an essential service to our community,” Pastor Shane Moore said.
Moore said community members are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing when dropping off recyclables. The reopening plan also outlines how volunteers will haul the recycling. They will wear masks, clean their hands and follow social distancing guidelines.
The center is open 24 hours a day, Monday through Saturday. The church asks that people not drop off recycling on Sundays to give volunteers a day off.
Moore asked that community members not flood the bins or place recyclables on the ground.
“We know many people have been keeping their recycled material and are looking forward to dropping it off,” he said. “If the bins are full, please do not throw it on the ground. Be respectful of each other and the volunteers.”
Moore said the church received approval for its recycling center to reopen from the district superintendent of the larger United Methodist Church before submitting the plan for review.