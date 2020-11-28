Lighted Christmas parades are a popular tradition in the Yakima Valley, but many have been scaled back, canceled or replaced with alternatives this year.
While Toppenish and Union Gap will have modified lighted parades, Yakima, Selah and Sunnyside have canceled theirs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Toppenish’s parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, with vehicles starting out at West First Avenue and heading north on South Toppenish Avenue through downtown before returning back to West First Avenue. Parade organizers are asking people to stay in their cars and wear masks up to watch the parade. People will not be allowed to view the parade entries in the staging area.
While Selah will not have its traditional Christmas parade, the Yakima Christmas Trucks will visit the city at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, starting at Southern Avenue and South First Street, according to the Selah Downtown Association. A map of the route is available on the association’s Facebook page.
The association is asking people to keep the roads clear, maintain space between people who are not from their households and wear masks.
Union Gap will be doing a “reverse parade” on Dec. 13, Councilwoman Julie Schilling said. Floats and entries will line up on Main Street between Valley Mall Boulevard and Old Town Road, while spectators will assemble at the parking lot by Sears and drive around the entries, Schilling said.
The lineup begins at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m., Schilling said.
Yakima’s annual holiday parade has been canceled due to the pandemic, Councilwoman Holly Cousens said in a statement. But the Sunfair Parade Association Board is planning a virtual “Have a Novel Christmas Event” with city leaders and others reading, singing and engaging in other holiday activities. Information is available on the parade’s Facebook page.
Sunnyside’s annual Lighted Farm Implement Parade has also been canceled, a decision parade organizers said was difficult but necessary.
“We examined changes of location, different traffic patterns and a complete reimagining of the event, but ultimately came to the same conclusion with each alternative. It would not be responsible for us to push forward with this event as it can’t be logistically done,” according to a news release.
The parade will resume in 2021, the release said.
The Yakima Christmas Trucks also plan to roll through Yakima area neighborhoods on a smaller scale, the group said on Facebook. Follow “Yakima Christmas Trucks” on Facebook for more information.
{span} {/span}