Gov. Jay Inslee's limits on construction during the stay-at-home order delayed work to open Chinook Pass and repair a section of State Route 410 this spring, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.
Regional spokesperson Summer Derrey said crews began the annual process of clearing snow on Chinook and Cayuse passes on April 21.
Work typically begins the first week of April and vehicles can drive over Chinook Pass by Memorial Day, although it opened the second week of June in 2017 and 2018.
Crews haven't set an opening date yet this year. Derrey said people should stay out of the closed section as workers clear snow off the road and do control work on about 100 avalanche paths.
Permanent repair work to repave a half-mile section of gravel road on State Route 410 was originally scheduled for the first week of April. Derrey said that work will be done in June to fix damage caused by flooding near Morse Creek and the Hell's Crossing Campground.
Derrey said alternating closures will allow traffic to continue through the area.