Verlynn Best has been president and CEO of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce since 2011. Prior to stepping into that role, she spent a decade as general manager of the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Yakima.
Best, 64, is a vocal promoter of the Yakima Valley and its business community. In recent months, she has worked to inform and aid local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. She also has been vocal about the importance of abiding by public health guidelines and has led campaigns to explain how it’s in the Yakima Valley’s best economic interest to follow safety measures, such as mask wearing. She’s been part of a task force of business organizations working to help small businesses follow guidelines through each of the phases of the state’s reopening plan.
In this month’s Checking In feature, Best talks about the impact COVID-19 has had on her organization, how she balances the economic and health needs of the community in her business advocacy work, and what she thinks Yakima Valley businesses need to recover from the pandemic.
There has been tension between the economic health of businesses vs. the physical health of the community during COVID-19. What is your approach to balancing the two?
I have found that balancing is a challenge at times, but I truly believe Yakima is a great example of how we can lead the way. Our numbers were horrible, so a committee of leadership from every aspect of our community was created. We started our “Mask Up to Open Up” campaign and the numbers started dropping exponentially. Like my Mama always said, “The proof is in the pudding!”
I also know that this is a difficult time for many citizens, and I respect their opinions and rights. But I have a job to do and that is to get businesses open and to continue to push and support efforts to progress to each phase of the state’s reopening plan.
I’ve had the opportunity to work with a lot of businesses outside of our membership. I have found the diversity, determination and savvy of our business community very impressive; they are the true leaders in this Valley.
(Editor’s note: Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-stage reopening plan. Criteria for moving to the next phase call for fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. In Yakima County, the target is fewer than 63 cases over 14 days. The latest figures from the state Department of Health show that from July 30 to Aug. 12, Yakima County had 232 cases per 100,000 people, or 594 total cases over that period. The state has paused counties moving to new phases. But it has allowed Yakima County to add more activity, like curbside library services and outside patios at wineries, breweries and bars.)
Nonprofits and organizations have not been immune to the impacts of COVID-19. How has the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce been impacted?
I have a small but great staff and I have had to make difficult decisions for our organization. I had to put half of my staff on standby and we had to cancel almost all our events. This is a financial strain on our 126-year-old organization. Our members continue to support us, and I could not be more grateful for each one of them.
We have had to work hard to access funding and grants to sustain us and all the other nonprofits in our Valley. We have engaged in addressing our representatives to seek funding for all our nonprofits throughout this pandemic and we continue to push for more funding as we reach a difficult six months.
Nonprofits have been left out of accessing most of the funding available, and this is just wrong. Many of our nonprofits serve the most underserved and vulnerable in our community. I have written letters asking for support from our state and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to make funding available to nonprofits in our Yakima Valley that serve in so many areas of need.
What role do you feel local chambers of commerce need to play as small businesses work to recover from the negative impact of COVID-19?
We at the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce have been honored to guide, coach and share information to help businesses and nonprofits get reopened and we will not stop until we are completely open. We will continue to provide information, guidance, advocacy and hands-on support as we move through every phase of the state’s reopening plan. We will continue to advocate the importance of balancing each opening in a safe, responsible manner. Employees, customers, guests and families deserve our commitment to being successful, while at the same time staying healthy.
You are a member of a task force working with local businesses to meet public health guidelines as they resume operations. What has been the biggest challenge for local companies when it comes to meeting guidelines or resuming activity after being closed for an extended period?
The biggest challenge has been deciphering the guidelines as we are in a modified Phase 1. We will continue to work with the governor’s office, Yakima County, city of Yakima, Yakima Health Department, Office of Emergency Management, our partners and each business as we move through the state’s reopening plan. We are all in this together and I feel it is imperative to keep the flow of information honest, truthful and helpful for our business community.
What do you think local, state and federal governments need to do to help small businesses recover?
The longer we are in each phase, the greater chance of need. The county and city have both provided programs and grants to help businesses. Our partners at the Yakima County Development Association are helping administer four different grant programs at the state, county and local level.
The state is the one determining the phases. It has a direct responsibility to help Yakima County, which, along with several other counties, has been in Phase 1 the longest and deserves the extra help. We have a higher at-risk population due to poverty, and the longer we are in each phase this more this population will continue to be at risk. More than a supermajority of our workers/businesses are determined to be essential and this has caused some of our public health issues. And while these businesses remained open, others have had to remain closed, creating additional issues.
We have worked to show that smaller businesses can do the same or better in opening under the same safety guidelines as essential businesses — just look at our declining numbers. Businesses want to open, and people want to go back to work. If we do not let them, then the local, state and federal government has a financial responsibility to help them survive. We at the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce know our Valley can open safely and are proving so with our numbers. Well done, Yakima businesses!