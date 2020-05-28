COVID-19 has impacted pretty much every industry, but tourism, both locally and nationally, was especially hard hit.
Travel ground to a near halt as people canceled vacations and events to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Many tourism businesses were forced to shut down or reduce operations substantially under the state’s stay-at-home order.
Recent figures from the state Employment Security Department show that leisure and hospitality in Yakima County, which includes positions in restaurants and entertainment venues, lost 4,700 jobs year-over-year last month. That’s a 56% drop compared to the same month a year ago.
Prior to COVID-19, there was positive momentum for Yakima Valley’s tourism industry. More visitors were coming to the region to partake in the region’s wineries, breweries and fruit stands. Conferences and sporting events generated major economic dollars for the region. Several new hotels opened in the Valley in the last few years and several more were in the works.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reached out to John Cooper, who has been president and CEO of Yakima Valley Tourism for 13 years, to talk about the impact COVID-19 has had on the local tourism industry and what it will take for it to bounce back.
How have Yakima Valley Tourism’s promotion strategies changed with COVID-19?
We shifted more of our focus to support the Yakima Valley business community and provide resources to locals wishing to support local businesses. We’ve created several resources on our website informing folks about new and different ways our businesses are serving them. We’re also promoting the innovative virtual experiences wineries, breweries and others are creating to connect and engage customers. We are here to help businesses with ideas to create virtual customer connections.
Our team has created a number of virtual experiences on our website www.visityakima.com to inspire future travel and for locals to enjoy. These include videos of our wine country, beer and hop country, farm-fresh and outdoor experiences. We’re also adding new road trip itineraries to the website. Research tells us that when travel resumes, regional road trips will be popular. We’ve also added to our home page a site where you can download local images for Zoom meeting virtual backgrounds. It’s a great way to showcase our community to the world.
Yakima Valley Tourism has held regular virtual meetings for its members. How’s that been going?
They’re going well, especially when we have a guest speaker. Folks appreciate being able to share thoughts, exchange ideas and discuss with our staff various projects and programs. We’re glad to be a resource and provide a forum to share and learn.
Typically, this is a peak time for local tourism. What do you think will be key for businesses to weather such a rough patch during what is typically a good time of year?
Businesses need to adopt alternative services for their customers and to engage with them. Being able to meet their needs via alternative means strengthens the relationships. Options like curbside pickup, online ordering, in-person delivery and reduced cost shipping are appreciated. Providing virtual experiences is becoming the norm and we’ve seen incredible creativity and ingenuity offered by our local wineries, breweries and others. From virtual happy hours, tastings and vineyard tours to food and wine pairings or virtual brewery bingo, we have some very creative people in our community! We’d love to see even more businesses take this approach and we’re here to be a resource for that.
This COVID-19 pandemic comes just as the state has worked to ramp up its marketing efforts. How has the statewide marketing strategy shifted?
We recently had David Blandford of the Washington Tourism Alliance (WTA) as our guest in an industry Zoom session where he shared updates. As the state destination marketing organization, WTA is focusing on industry advocacy, small business mitigation and crisis planning for rural areas. They launched ShowWALove.com to drive sales of restaurant and retail gift cards, which attracted more than a thousand businesses statewide and has helped sustain operations during the crisis. They’re developing programs that will encourage Washingtonians to safely and responsibly explore our state.
Prior to COVID-19 there was a bit of a construction boom with hotels. What impact has COVID-19 had on lodging specifically and on construction activity?
Like the rest of the hospitality community, the lodging community has been hit hard. While they are essential businesses that remain open, they have struggled. Hotel construction projects I know of are on hold until things stabilize and demand rebounds.
Construction of the expansion at the Yakima Convention Center has been allowed to continue. What progress has been made on construction? How long do you think it will take for the convention business to recover?
Construction has proceeded very well since the building shut down to the public in March. The closure has allowed us to move up on the schedule the inside renovations to the existing facility. This way when the existing facility reopens, we will not have to take meeting space out of commission to upgrade them. Renovations include new wallpaper in the main ballroom, new carpeting in all of the existing rooms and hallways plus various structural improvements. The new addition continues on schedule and should be completed by the summer of 2021. It will be a great asset for our community, generating new revenues and jobs.
Event venues will be among the last to reopen due to the nature of the business. Industry experts suggest that recovery will take at a minimum until the second quarter of 2021. That said, the event planners we’ve talked to are looking forward to having meetings in person again and are excited to see the all the improvements our community is making.
What long-term effects do you think COVID-19 will have on tourism?
Travel and tourism is a resilient industry. It has the ability to bounce back and has done so with past economic downtowns, the post 9/11 slowdown and the like. COVID-19 has presented an even more challenging situation, but I’m encouraged by the creativity and industriousness of our partners and communities in finding safe ways to serve the public.
In the immediate future, there will be heightened awareness of health and safety measures at all businesses. 2020 will be the year of domestic travel, largely by personal vehicle. Research is showing that folks will be taking nearby getaways as well as trips a couple hundred miles or more. Smaller, less crowded destinations will be in favor, especially those with open spaces and outdoor offerings, which our region has.
Promoting travel when it is safe to do so will be vital to rebuilding our local economy, bring back jobs and lost tax revenues. Tourism is a vital part of our economy.