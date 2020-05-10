What have you been doing during quarantine? Watching Netflix, baking and cleaning closets in between parenting and home schooling? While we still have mandated time at home, invest in yourself! Use the remaining weeks toward productive and meaningful self-improvement. Take a few simple steps so that you’ll be more successful when you return to work, or start looking for a new or better job.
Telecommuting may continue to be part of tomorrow’s normal, which means more online meetings. Ensure you have a good understanding of online platforms like Zoom, Skype, etc. GFCLearnFree.org offers tutorials on setting up and using Zoom and Skype. This amazing website offers more than 200 topics and 7,000 lessons and interactive learning games completely free. Whether you want to master online meetings or simply learn to use your new smartphone’s camera, this website can help.
Do you have a LinkedIn profile? When was the last time you updated it? (Heck, do you even know what LinkedIn is?) LinkedIn is said to be the largest professional networking and career development website in the world. With over 675 million members, you need to be part of this network. Visit LinkedIn.com/help for information about setting up a free profile, tips for growing your network and more.
Are you an expert in Microsoft Outlook? Can you insert a watermark in a Word document, or write a formula in Excel? While you may have been using computers for years, could you pass a test proving your ability if a potential employer asked? Hone your skills or learn a new Microsoft program to make yourself more competitive in the job market. Thanks to a partnership between Microsoft and Washington State Libraries, residents of Washington state have free access to Microsoft Imagine Academy. To take advantage of this fabulous resource, visit yvl.org/services/computer-access/microsoft-imagine-academy/.
If a job search is on the horizon, you need a good resume and strong interviewing skills. Get expert tips at southcentralwdc.com/podcast.html. Listen and learn how to write a winning resume, brand yourself and interview. Wired Magazine also has a checklist so you will be ready for an online interview: wired.com/story/tips-for-online-job-interviews.
The world is changing around us. Use this extra time at home to build skills to improve your career and your future. Should you ultimately find yourself unemployed at no fault of your own, check out the Dislocated Worker program: pfp.org/pfp/EandT/DWP.aspx. You may be eligible for free employment and training services through the WorkSource system.