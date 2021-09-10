The Central Washington State Fair has updated its COVID protocols due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s new outdoor masking requirements.
The fair is planned Sept. 24 through Oct. 3 at State Fair Park in Yakima. Fairgoers must wear masks to enter and keep them on outdoors and indoors, including on rides, according to an update posted on the fair’s website.
“Effective Sept. 13, 2021, Gov. Inslee issued a mask mandate for Washington State requiring masks be worn throughout the Fair, both indoors and outdoors,” the update states.
“We realize that some of our guests might not agree with this mandate, but it is crucial we adhere to this, for us to open our gates – and remain open. So please, bring your mask and wear it during your visit … Again, this is a mandate we are required to follow, in order for the Fair to be open.”
Masks will be available at entry for those who forget to bring one, and mobile hand washing/sanitation stations will be set up in addition to bathroom facilities. Grandstand and main stage events will require masks, and ticket refunds are not available unless a show is canceled.
Fair organizers emphasized that attendees will not have to share their vaccination status.
The fair in Yakima didn't happen last year because of the pandemic.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced a new statewide requirement for masks to be worn at large outdoor gatherings as Washington's fifth wave of COVID-19 persists.
Starting on Monday, the state’s current requirement for indoor facial coverings will be expanded to include outdoor events with 500 or more attendees, according to the governor's office. That mandate will apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
The new requirements add to emergency orders Inslee announced last month as a summer wave of cases and hospitalizations spiked.
