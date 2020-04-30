The smallest loan Wheatland Bank has processed for the federal Paycheck Protection Program statewide was for $1,155.
For CEO Susan Horton, that shows locally owned businesses in Central and Eastern Washington adversely affected by COVID-19 will get help.
Customers are writing to the bank, calling PPP “a game-changer,” Horton said.
The central feature of the program is that loans are 100% forgivable if specific criteria are met — for instance, if at least 75% of the loan is used for payroll.
Wheatland Bank and financial institutions nationwide were able to resume processing PPP applications Monday after Congress passed legislation that infused an additional $310 billion into the program last week.
The Small Business Administration had to temporarily suspend the program after it went through a $359 million allotment in just under two weeks.
The new funding is not expected to last much longer than the original allocation, given the volume of applications banks processed the first time around.
As a result, most banks have opted to focus on processing existing applications and stop accepting new ones.
But Wheatland Bank, which has a branch in Yakima, opted to keep accepting applications.
“We are just thrilled to be able to help our small business customers and communities,” she said. “As long as the funding is there, we will participate.”
‘Pretty complicated’
When the Small Business Administration rolled out the Paycheck Protection Program a little over three weeks ago, it didn’t go smoothly, community bank officials said.
Banks experienced technical issues when trying to process applications on the SBA’s online portal. They also received continually changing information on how to proceed.
“The rules were pretty complicated,” said Jim Wilson, spokesman for Baker Boyer Bank, a Walla Walla-based community bank with locations throughout South-central Washington, including Yakima and the Tri-Cities. “The guidance was updated almost daily.”
Over several days, the bank was able to put together an application packet, which emphasized the need for businesses to work with an accountant to meet the extensive application requirements.
That meant firms without an accountant were at a disadvantage, Wilson said. “That’s the place where people got stuck,” he said.
Several large, publicly traded companies received loans in the tens of millions. But one small business that managed to get a loan during the first application round was Howard’s Medical Supply, with locations in Yakima, Sunnyside, Selah and Ellensburg.
CEO Erik Mickelson had to submit a separate application for each of Howard’s three business entities.
One application — for the Yakima and Sunnyside locations — was approved. The other two applications are still being processed.
Mickelson credits longstanding relationships with both Banner Bank and his accountant for a smooth process, which included regular updates from the bank.
Although he did not reveal the terms of the approved loan, he said receiving it means he will not have to reduce employee hours.
Even though the business is essential and sales of certain items such as oxygen are way up, sales overall were down by about 30%.
When employees are not servicing customers, they have been able to work on several side projects. Retaining employees is crucial, Mickelson said.
“Everything is going to get busy again,” he said.
Round two
It remains to be seen how long the current allotment of funds will last, but in general, it appears that banks have been able to get more applications through for smaller businesses.
This round of funding includes an earmark of $30 million for loans processed by community banks that work with small, locally-owned businesses.
According to SBA figures as of Tuesday morning, nearly 70% of the 475,000 loans processed have been from smaller lenders with assets under $10 billion. That figure jumps to 87% when you include both small and medium lenders — those with assets of under $50 billion.
The SBA also reserved several hours Wednesday solely to process applications from banks with assets of less than $1 billion, further assuring that local businesses would be able to secure PPP loans.
Wheatland Bank, with assets of $500 million, is one of the smaller banks. As of Tuesday afternoon, about 550 of more than 600 applications the bank has processed had been approved. Amounts ranged from the $1,155 mentioned earlier to $3.2 million. The average loan is $120,000, and about 41% of recipients were agricultural businesses.
“That’s very representative of Eastern Washington,” said Horton, the Wheatland Bank CEO.
Baker Boyer Bank expects approval of more than 300 loans from all its locations, including Yakima, Wilson said. The average amount is expected to be about $175,000. About 40 of those loans are expected to be from businesses in Yakima County.
On average, Wilson said, Yakima County businesses — which include construction firms, attorneys, dental practices and restaurants — will receive an average of $250,000.
Wells Fargo, which has locations in Central Washington, said out of the more than 100,000 applications nationwide processed for SBA review on Monday, 90% were for firms with fewer than 25 employees. The average loan amount was $110,000.
Moving ahead
Banks offer business customers other options if they are unable to obtain a PPP loan.
Horton said Wheatland Bank has allowed commercial borrowers to defer loan and credit card payments for up to six months with no fees or penalties. There is also an option to make interest-only payments.
The bank is also working with property owners impacted by the moratorium on commercial and residential rent payments, Horton said.
“I think most businesses should realize that if they have a good bank, they’ll get the help they need right now,” she said.
Meanwhile, Baker Boyer Bank is working on new loan programs aimed at businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson said. It plans on rolling out the new offerings in the next few weeks.
The loans won’t be 100% forgivable, like the ones through PPP, but they will be offered on favorable terms.
“We’re in a position to create terms and programs to help small businesses to (gain) liquidity,” Wilson said. “That’s where the challenge is right now.”
Editor’s note: The Seattle Times, parent company of the Yakima Herald-Republic, is a recipient of PPP funding. Yakima Herald-Republic editorial decisions are separate and independent from funding.