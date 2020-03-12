The 2020 census starts next week in Central Washington, and the U.S. Census Bureau encourages people to respond online, by phone or mail because of the new coronavirus.

Households in Central and Eastern Washington will begin receiving invitations to respond to the census in their mail Thursday, March 12.

The Census Bureau had been encouraging people to fill out their forms using the online reporting option, even before the coronavirus took hold in Washington state. In a press release Tuesday, agency spokesman Toby Nelson said that’s still the preferred method, along with other methods that wouldn’t require a census taker to go door-to-door for responses.

“The Census Bureau is encouraging households to respond to the Census through the online response portal at my2020census.gov,” he said. “Response can also be made via toll-free number or mailing a paper questionnaire.”

Data from the 2020 Census, slated for April 1, will determine how the federal government distributes about $800 billion over the next decade to states and cities for critical services including hospitals, schools, emergency response services, and road maintenance.

Nelson said 76% of people in Washington state chose to self-respond to the Census in 2010, meaning the Bureau did not have to send a census taker to their doors. Yakima County’s participation rate in the 2010 Census was 76%, which was higher than the national average of 74%.

Plans call for census takers to go to homes that didn't respond to invitations in May. The more people who respond promptly online, the fewer door-to-door visits will be needed, Nelson said.

He said the Census Bureau has contingency plans for epidemics and pandemics. It is monitoring areas affected by the coronavirus and is ready to make changes if necessary.

Faviola Lopez, a member of the Yakama-Yakima el Censo 2020 Coalition, underscored the importance of people participating during the coalition’s first public meeting. She estimated each count boils down to about $2,300 per person.

Yakima received $32.6 million in various state and federal funding in 2018, most of which was tied to data that in some way comes from the census. The city has used past funding for transportation projects, community development grants and school construction projects, city spokesman Randy Beehler said.