A private school in Yakima is temporarily shutting down in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases, while Heritage University announced it is shifting shifting almost all its courses online.

St. Joseph-Marquette Catholic school in downtown Yakima announced a two-week closure Friday in response to a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the school community, according to the Catholic Diocese of Yakima superintendent.

Students at the P-8 school were sent home Friday out of “an abundance of caution” and the private school was set to re-open March 30, said Superintendent Doug Rich.

Rich said he did not know if the decision to close school was in response to the third confirmed case of the respiratory virus in Yakima County, which was announced by the Yakima Health District Friday morning during a press conference. The closure was not mandated by the Yakima Diocese, he said.

St. Joseph-Marquette will undergo a deep cleaning before school restarts, Rich said. During the closure, the district is planning to implement remote learning, which will be discussed in the coming days.

“This is new territory. There's a lot of people that are… anxious because of the lack of knowledge about the virus, and I think we are still very much in the data gathering phase on how to best do things,” said Rich. “I know that there’s a lot of very smart people studying the epidemiology and a lot of smart people studying how schools can continue their mission while keeping the community safe.”

During the Friday press conference, Kevin Chase, Superintendent of Educational Service District 105, an agency that provides support to school districts in the region, said Yakima Valley parents should start preparing for school shutdowns as early as next week.

Gov. Jay Inslee shut down schools in the Seattle area Thursday.

CORONAVIRUS The latest on what we know about the virus outbreak, the efforts to fight it, and what you need to know to keep you and your family safe. Click Here

Heritage University in Toppenish announced Friday that it will be extending spring break for undergraduate students by a week, through March 22, and moving almost all learning online through April 5. All university events through April 30 are cancelled.

“During this time, we expect faculty and students to prepare to continue their programs using available online platforms, making other arrangements for distance learning or other mechanisms that maintain social distancing protocols,” University President Andrew Sund said in a statement.

“Instructors will communicate with students electronically on how to obtain study materials, turn in assignments, and participate in a remote instruction environment,” he said.

Heritage community members are discouraged from traveling or attending large events.'

Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences also announced Thursday it will shift classes online for the rest of the semester, according to a news release. The campus remains open.

COVID-19 is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2, which is part of the same family as the flu and common cold. Primary symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. These usually appear two to 14 days after exposures. Most people experience only mild symptoms. But some people develop more severe symptoms like pneumonia, which can be fatal. This is most common in those with preexisting conditions.

The city, county and health district issued state of emergency declarations Thursday, triggering the availability of state and federal emergency funds if needed.

This story will be updated.