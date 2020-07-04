How to help

Donate to the Calico Cat Cafe on its café website, www.seedsyv.wix.com/calicocafe, or by PayPal. Donors can also mail checks to Community SEEDS at PO Box 1129, Zillah WA 98953 or make deposits at the Community SEEDS KeyBank account.

Get more information on the cafe's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CatCafeYV/, or call 509-314-6382.