You’ve mastered the art of meal planning. You’ve perfected sourdough bread and creatively used up your supplies of dried beans. You’ve made chocolate chip cookies and mac and cheese and meatloaf.
There comes a time when you just need a break from quarantine cooking and dishes.
With Yakima County stubbornly stuck in Phase 1 of the state’s four-stage reopening plan, it seems unlikely we’ll be able to sit down at our favorite restaurants anytime soon. That leaves takeout and delivery as bright spots.
Local restaurants need our help, and we’ve seen several local favorites go on hiatus during the shutdown. So here’s a challenge: Try a new-to-you restaurant for lunch or dinner this month. You might be surprised.
In an effort to do our part, we had several staffers experiment with local carryout options and report back. Here’s what they found:
Sushi off Summitview
Obento House off Summitview Avenue in Yakima has a wide range of Japanese offerings, from obento itself to gyoza and sushi. To satisfy a hankering for sushi, I ordered a set of California rolls and Green Dragon rolls — spicy tuna, eel and avocado. The Green Dragons came with splashes of deep-fried batter, adding a light crunch to each bite without overwhelming the dish or impacting the prep of the seafood itself.
Ordering by phone, you can request a specific pickup time and either pay by card or wait to pay with cash in person. At 12:45 p.m., my requested pickup time, a masked woman came outside with my brown-sack lunch, standing at a distance from my car and extending her arm to pass over the goods. The bag featured both rolls packed neatly in one container with some wasabi and ginger, as well as chopsticks, a napkin and two small tubes of soy sauce. (I dipped into my own supply before the dishes were gone. If you’re like me, you may want to request extra soy sauce.)
All in all, it was a nice mix-up for my lunch routine. Would repeat.
To order for pickup, call 509-575-7879. Obento House is at 11 N. 11th Ave., #105, in Yakima.
— Janelle Retka
Ramen to go
Captain Crab & Ramen opened last summer and offers nearly a dozen ramen options, along with seafood boils. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, and orders can be called in for pickup at a set time or ordered through the DoorDash app.
I ordered Chicken Rich Ramen ($11.95). It comes in two carryout dishes — a small container of broth, and the ingredients: ramen noodles topped with slices of chicken, seaweed, green onions, corn, bamboo shoots and fish cakes. Be warned: If you want to use all the broth, you’ll need to move the ingredients into a bigger bowl.
The inside of the restaurant is almost completely closed off to the public; when picking up an order, customers step into a small space inside the door, with room for one customer if social distancing. In picking up an order recently, one of the two people working came out from behind the counter closer to the door, standing behind more tables that had been set up to prevent people from going farther inside.
The woman who took payment stood behind the tables near the door and handed over the food, then the receipt. Neither of the two people working wore masks, but they weren’t working side by side.
Another customer awaiting pickup stood outside until the person ahead of him walked out. Both customers wore masks.
The restaurant is at 420 S. 72nd Ave. in The Orchards shopping center at the corner of Tieton Drive and 72nd Avenue in West Valley. Call 509-571-1346 or visit facebook.com/captaincrabandramenyakima.
— Tammy Ayer
Tacos and crepes in one spot
At Nino’s Mexican Grill, everything is customizable. For all the items on the menu, which include tacos, quesadillas, tortas, nachos and bowls, you’re given a choice of meat, toppings, and whether you would like to add rice and beans with your dish. Their Asada Fries, a popular dish, typically comes with beef, rice and beans, but I was able to order them without the beans and add the toppings of my choice, which for my recent order were cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and hot sauce. I also ordered a Nino’s Bowl with shredded pork, lettuce, grilled vegetables and hot sauce.
The hidden gem at Nino’s is their crepes. They are made on a large crepe pan and are folded in with various toppings. Nino’s has a set price for four or six ingredients and charges extra for each additional topping. My husband loved his crepe, which was topped with strawberries, bananas, cream cheese and whipped cream. My daughter also enjoyed hers, which had whipped cream, brownies and chocolate sauce.
I ordered from the newest Nino’s location in Yakima, which opened in October. The number was not easy to find — I had to call the store in Union Gap to get it. But the order process by phone was smooth, and my order was ready for pickup in about 20 minutes. The Yakima location required people to wear masks when inside.
My order, with a 15% tip, came to a little over $34.
If you’re a fan of Mexican food and have specific tastes and dietary preferences, this is a place that will accommodate your needs.
Takeout orders are available at both Nino’s Mexican Grill locations: 1601 E. Washington Ave., Suite 101, in Union Gap, 509-452-0318; and 4001 Summitview Ave. at the Westpark Shopping Center, Yakima, 509-367-6308.
— Mai Hoang
A combo plate
I ordered a chicken-and-pork combo plate from New York Teriyaki and Japanese Cuisine in Moxee for lunch. While I was anticipating a half-hour wait time, they said it would be ready in five to 10 minutes, less time than it took me to drive over to pick it up. Restaurant employees were wearing masks.
The meal consisted of chicken and pork pieces over rice, with a lettuce salad as well as ranch dressing and teriyaki sauce on the side.
The food was warm and excellent in taste and the meal as a whole was filling. The price, $12.95, was reasonable for the quality and quantity of food.
There are several New York Teriyaki restaurants in the Yakima area. The Moxee restaurant is at 214 E. Moxee Ave.; call 509-452-5200.
— Donald W. Meyers
Pizza with a twist
Pizza is a quintessential takeout food. HopTown Wood Fired Pizza takes a classic to the next level.
The restaurant in Wapato has an easy online ordering system, with offerings like the Porky Pine, which has pesto and prosciutto, and the Local Loco with asparagus, bacon and goat cheese. We went with the Italian Ploughboy, which has salami, olives, pepperoni and more. I can easily say this was the best pizza I’ve had in months, if not years. A 9-inch pizza serves two, and our bill with tip was $20.88.
The online ordering system offers lots of options for customization. If you want to order a gluten-free crust, or a simple cheese or pepperoni pizza, they’ve got you covered. They also offer a dough kit for kids if you want to make a pizza at home.
A tip for those who like piping hot pizza and live in Yakima: We placed our online order in Union Gap and then got on the highway. We pulled into HopTown about 10 minutes later and called the restaurant once we were in the parking lot. The curbside setup was speedy and efficient. A server, who was wearing a mask, quickly delivered the pizza to our car. We ate it right away so it wouldn’t get cold.
Hours are 4-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, at 2560 Donald Wapato Road. Visit www.hoptownpizza.com or call 509-952-4414.
— Joanna Markell