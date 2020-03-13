In an effort to separate potential COVID-19 patients from those who are well, Community Health of Central Washington’s Yakima Pediatrics clinic began appointment-based car-side triage evaluations for children Friday.

The clinic regularly provides triage by telephone. This allows the medical providers to decide whether a patient needs to schedule an in-clinic visit or not.

When call volumes reached a new high Thursday, the clinic decided to also begin scheduling car-side triage services for children.

The service is different from drive-through testing being done elsewhere for coronavirus. It is by appointment, meaning patients should still call first.

“Call so that we can triage their symptoms appropriately,” said clinic manager Jody Boggess. “We want to alleviate the fear. We don’t want to fuel the fire.”

The patient or parent would be asked questions by phone like if the child has a fever, respiratory symptoms or known exposure to a COVID-19 patient, said Boggess. If they answer positively or the provider is unable to make a determination by phone, they are being asked to pull up to the side of the Yakima Pediatrics building by car.

“A provider will go out to the car, assess the child and maybe swab the child (for the coronavirus) if deemed appropriate ... rather than bring them into the building,” said Boggess.

Boggess said this allows patients to be properly treated without the potential of contaminating a clinic room, which would then require the area be closed for sanitation. Plus, by having triage services by phone prior to visiting in person, providers can ensure patients who are better off recovering at home don’t make a doctor visit unnecessarily.

“We’re triaging people and really trying to encourage people to stay home,” said Boggess. “If they don’t have significant symptoms — if they have symptoms of a cold or fever but their respiratory system is fine — they don’t necessarily need to be seen. They just need to hunker down and stay home.”

Current data on COVID-19 shows that children are a low-risk population for the virus. High-risk patients include those over the age of 60, individuals who are pregnant or those with immunodeficiency.

Part of the goal of the triage services by phone and car-side is to prevent potential patients from transmitting the virus to more at-risk populations, said Boggess. Community members are encouraged to contact their medical provider in case of symptoms.

Pediatric patients of Yakima Pediatrics can do so by calling 509-575-0114.

Call volumes remained high Friday, but the number of car-side visits was beginning to grow as of early Friday afternoon.

COVID-19 is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2, which is part of the same family as the flu and common cold. Primary symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. These usually appear two to 14 days after exposures.

Most people experience only mild symptoms. But some people develop more severe symptoms like pneumonia, which can be fatal. This is most common in those with preexisting conditions.

There were three confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Yakima County as of Thursday.

To protect against the spread of the respiratory virus, the Yakima Health District recommends practicing diligent personal hygiene including washing hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap, practicing social distancing by not being within 6 feet of others for more than 10 minutes, frequently disinfecting surfaces and objects and staying home when sick.