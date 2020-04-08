You’re doing everything possible to avoid the coronavirus.
As ordered by the governor, you’re staying home unless it’s absolutely necessary.
You’re practicing social distancing when you do go out.
You started wearing a cloth mask in public.
But even so, you wonder — can I catch the coronavirus from my groceries, mail or newspaper?
The short answer from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization is no.
Here’s why:
Are my groceries safe?
A March 29 daily bulletin from the state Department of Health emphasized that people should not be spraying disinfectants or other chemicals on their groceries to try to sanitize them.
Doing so could have negative health impacts, the bulletin said.
“We have no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 is spreading through food at all,” the bulletin stated. “Please, don’t put disinfecting chemicals like household cleaners on the food you’re going to eat.”
While people can continue to consume their groceries as they typically do, the department has issued recommendations for how shoppers can minimize their exposure to the coronavirus through in-person interactions while out and about:
- Grocery shopping should be limited to once a week, if possible.
- People also should limit their time spent in grocery stores.
- A designated member of the family should do grocery shopping.
- People should wash their hands upon returning from grocery shopping.
The department also indicated people should stop hoarding, as the state’s food supply remains strong.
“There is no need to worry about shortages and no need to stock up, other than to make sure you don’t have to leave the house more than once each week,” the bulletin said.
What about my mail?
In a March 22 statement, the U.S. Postal Service cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Surgeon General in saying there is little to no risk of people catching the coronavirus through their mail.
“The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and been exposed to different conditions and temperatures is also low,” according to a WHO fact sheet.
Ernie Swanson, a spokesman for the USPS, said the agency is not sanitizing mail. But it does provide gloves and hand sanitizer to carriers who deliver packages and mail to people.
The agency also has made some adjustments, asking that customers remain inside when accepting packages and providing their first and last name for verification purposes.
Swanson asked people to be considerate of carrier health by keeping their distance.
“Please don’t come out to get your mail if that necessitates getting close to the carriers,” he said. “Please wait until the carrier is gone. Then you can check your mailbox.”
What about newspaper deliveries?
Bob Crider, publisher of the Yakima Herald-Republic, said newspaper employees and carriers are taking precautions.
The packaging center and press are cleaned at the end of each shift, and employees are required to maintain social distancing guidelines while working at their stations.
Contracted carriers who deliver the newspaper also have been asked to follow social distancing guidelines when picking up bundles from the Herald-Republic’s three pickup locations in Granger, Ellensburg and Yakima.
Crider echoed the CDC’s finding that because of the coronavirus’s poor survivability on surfaces, it has a “very low risk”of spreading on newsprint, mail and packaging.
“Everything we have seen indicates the answer is no,” Crider said. “There’s no proof at all that people can contract the virus from touching the newspaper.”
Crider said he’s still fielded calls of concern from some print subscribers. He said that, out of an abundance of caution, staff have worked to transfer print subscriptions to digital subscriptions if requested.
Crider made the decision weeks ago to exempt coronavirus coverage from the digital paywall for all readers so that people could freely access needed information about the virus.
“The coverage has been important for many people. Our traffic has increased,” Crider said. “The only thing I’m now asking is that people who are not subscribers with us register. It’s a small step to take for getting the news for free.”
Crider also thanked subscribers for their loyalty during the pandemic.
"In this time of crisis, it's important that people have a place to turn to for reliable, accurate news," he said.