It’s been a difficult and uncertain week for Yakima Valley businesses and employees.

In an effort to stem an outbreak of COVID-19 in the state, Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday ordered restaurant dining rooms, bars, recreation and entertainment facilities closed through the end of March. The closure order affects gyms, barbershops, salon, bowling alleys and movie theaters. Businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies and hardware stores can stay open, but they must enforce social distancing rules. Restaurants and coffee shops can still provide carry-out service.

With all those changes, business owners have been put to the test. Many responded creatively: Local gyms posted fitness classes online, retailers offered delivery and many kept in touch with customers through social media. Some bigger stores set aside dedicated hours for people age 60 and over to shop.

Here’s a roundup of some of the developments:

Beer distribution continues

Local breweries and bars are taking advantage of measures fast-tracked by the state’s liquor and control board to allow certain businesses to sell alcohol to-go at a time when all taprooms and dining rooms must remain closed.

Bale Breaker shut down its taproom and provided customers with a list of stores where people can buy its beer, but that’s not an option for some local breweries. Single Hill can’t be found at any grocery store, so it’s staying open from noon-7 p.m. every day to sell to-go crowlers and growlers, which also will be offered at some downtown restaurants.

“Obviously, we’re taking the situation real seriously,” said Matt Vye, who works in sales as well as in the taproom for the brewery. “We don’t want to see anyone in the community get sick, but we also want to continue engaging with that community we’ve developed.”

Co-founder Ty Paxton said they’re planning to follow the lead of Wandering Hop by providing options to buy beer and merchandise online, allowing customers to pick up beer without leaving their cars. Delivery could even potentially become an option.

Varietal in Sunnyside, Bron Yr Aur near Naches and Hop Capital and Hop Nation in Yakima are also among those still selling to-go beer. The Public House of Yakima also continues to sell beer and wine, while joining most breweries in selling some to-go food options as well.

5 Salsas food truck resumed its typical food service from noon-7 p.m. outside Single Hill on Thursday. Vye and Paxton said Single Hill remains committed to staying in touch with the community, most noticeably through a daily livestream known as “Hillside Chats” at 4 p.m., which is already being watched by more than 400 people.

“We like to think that we’re an extension of your living room here at the brewery,” Paxton said. “There’s a lot of technology being consumed at the moment and this is another piece of media but at least it’s a bit of a reprieve just to chill out and have a beer with some friends.”

During Thursday’s episode they encouraged viewers to support their favorite local businesses, offering prizes to anyone who sent in pictures of themselves drinking local craft beers, whether from Single Hill or another Yakima Valley brewery.

Bier Den opening pushed back

Plans to open a new beer store and taproom in downtown Yakima will be delayed. Schab’s Bier Den had planned to open this week as a place for people to enjoy bottles, cans and pints of hard-to-find beers at the Hittle building at 22 N. Second St. General manager Peter Walters said they’re now exploring options for a soft opening in April and probably won’t open fully for at least a couple months.

In the meantime, Walters said they continue to seek out beers that customers won’t find elsewhere in the Yakima Valley, although that task has been made more difficult by the recent closures. Discounts on to-go growlers and bottles would likely be offered.

“We have inventory lined up, but it’ll definitely boil down to whether or not we can open the doors,” Walters said. “Ideally, with the current circumstances, we’re going to pretty much give away beer and hope that folks want to come in and check it out and give it a shot.”

Costco changes

It’s no longer feasible for Costco to allow Club Demonstration Services employees to hand out samples in a time when everything must be sanitized thoroughly to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

So rather than simply sending those 39 workers from the independent marketing provider home with no pay, Costco hired them to help clean the 155,000-square-foot store in Union Gap. Anything customers might touch, including carts, credit card pin pads, freezer handles, food kiosks, electronics and more must be wiped down with disinfectant to help eliminate a virus capable of surviving for hours on various surfaces.

Costco general manager Kari Luft said as of Tuesday 10 of those workers would be out cleaning Monday-Thursday, and 20 at a time would be needed Friday through Saturday. They aren’t only workers at Costco performing new tasks.

Many of Costco’s departments are no longer operating at full capacity under new policies that limit the amount of people to touch certain items, such as glasses, electronics and photos. Two workers took on the arduous task of wiping down every lens in the eyeglasses department, and Costco photo department supervisor Marco Gutierrez spent some time holding up a sign outside the front door and reminding people to follow social distancing guidelines on Tuesday afternoon.

"I think the key for us is always having a sense of order in everything we try to do," Luft said.

That starts with carefully organizing the carts outside the front entrance so the clean ones remain on the outside while an employee wipes down those that were recently used. Then finally at the checkout lines, where every other register is closed to ensure social distancing, shoppers now keep the same cart rather than getting all their items moved to a second cart to take out to the parking lot.

Everyone plays a key role in the operation, including Costco members, who Luft said have been "absolutely amazing."

Inklings offering delivery, free book box

It’s easier than ever to buy books from Inklings Bookshop as more and more people look for new ways to keep themselves occupied at home during the pandemic.

The independent bookstore near 56th and Summitview avenues remains open for customers who want to browse — with appropriate social distancing — and as always, staff will bring books out to people in their cars. Owner Susan Richmond said they’re washing surfaces, doorknobs, phones, keyboards, etc. once an hour to help reduce spread of the novel coronavirus.

“As long as we feel like we can be safe for our staff and customers we plan to stay open,” Richmond said, noting the store would also follow any directives from the governor. “I think we can continue to serve our customers fairly well right now.”

On Wednesday they began a delivery service for customers within 15 miles of Inklings that is free for purchases of $50 or more, and $3 on purchases less than $50. Richmond expects most deliveries will take one day and noted they’re also working to improve their online presence with a gift inventory at inklingsbookshop.com.

Richmond said they’re still getting new books in every day and items for kids have become their bestsellers, especially workbooks, activity books, and puzzles.

Banks close public spaces

Most area banks, including Baker Boyer and Yakima Federal, announced the closure of their lobbies this week to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Yakima Federal's lobby will remain fully staffed and encourages customers to use online banking, according to a release. All services will continue, in-person appointments will be available by request, and drive-thru service will be open.

Baker Boyer said in a news release it would be shifting face-to-face interactions to a video conference option and asks customers to use ATMs, night drops and online options. Customers can call 509-576-9000 if they need to access a safe deposit box or sign paperwork.

"Overall, I believe this is a time to neither panic nor ignore precautions," Baker Boyer president and CEO Mark Kajita said in a statement. "Rather, it is a time to make calm, rational and prudent decisions in order to ensure your health and the health of others."