Bulk meal distribution for Yakima School District students will resume with the first day of school Wednesday — but with a few tweaks.
Packages of multiple breakfasts and lunches to last a week will be distributed at each school campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
An evening distribution has been added with the hope of better accommodating working parents’ schedules, said district communications director Kirsten Fitterer. From 5:30 to 7 p.m. each Wednesday, meals can also be picked up at all school locations with the exception of Yakima Online.
Meals are only available to students, as opposed to in the spring and summer when they were available to all youths 18 and younger, because a federal emergency waiver allowing districts to feed the whole community has come to an end, said Fitterer. The district is able to provide free meals to all students due to the high poverty level in the community.
Students must be present to receive a meal. Each student in the district should have received an ID by mail that will be used to pick up a meal.
Meal menus are available online at www.myschoolmenus.com/instance/718/district/586.