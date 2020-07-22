Warm, sunny weather greeted customers at J Bell Cellars northwest of Zillah over the weekend.
Owner Wes Teslo opened 13 of his 30 tables and allowed people to set out a blanket on the grass for the follow-up to a successful first weekend of outdoor dining. Adherence to strict mask and social distancing guidelines pleasantly surprised Teslo, who believes it’s unfair most other breweries, wineries and taprooms aren’t allowed the same opportunities.
“We’re glad to be open in any way, shape or form,” Teslo said. “We’re one of the lucky ones.”
Local health district put out a joint statement last week clarifying that breweries and wineries in Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties cannot open outdoor seating unless they offer full meals from an on-site kitchen and “are substantially equivalent to a restaurant.” The health districts pointed to a letter from State Health Secretary John Wiesman that cited the draw for tourists from outside the area as well as “a social setting ... that can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”
Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties are still in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-step reopening plan because of a high number of cases.
Opposition to the guidelines appears to be virtually unanimous among the region’s wineries and breweries, which Kana Wineries general manager Katherine Goodman said are like “one big family.” Even businesses such as Bale Breaker and Owen Roe winery, which are uncomfortable with the idea of welcoming guests until coronavirus cases drop significantly, believe others should have the option to open outdoor seating.
Goodman said a meeting last Thursday with lawmakers, representatives from 25 wineries, the Yakima County Health District and the Washington Wine Institute covered how wineries can safely return to serving customers on site. Kana owner Palmer Wright advocated for the cause in a letter to the state. Goodman said another decision from Gov. Jay Inslee is expected July 28.
“We’re just waiting to get everybody’s information on what their protocols are,” Goodman said. “The other thing is we’re also waiting for is the health department to reply to the questions that we had for them on Thursday.”
Kana holds a Class 1 restaurant license. It can serve beer along with wine, and initially planned to open while serving food such as cheese, salami and hot dogs. But Goodman said the state told them they need a Class 2 license, which would require another hand washing sink for employees.
Thanks to its Class 3 restaurant license, J Bell joined nearby wineries Bonair and VanArnam Vineyards in opening a limited amount of tables for diners. Bron Yr Aur’s pizza and other food options gave it the green light as well. Breweries with only food trucks on site can’t open outdoor seating, and are limited to pickup.
“As long as you have a commercial kitchen and can offer food you can be open,” Bale Breaker co-owner Meghann Quinn said. “It’s pretty discouraging.”
She believes those rules incorrectly assume most people go to restaurants to eat and visit breweries or wineries primarily for drinking, even though no one’s forced to order food at either place. Through communication with the health district, the Washington Brewers Guild and other area breweries and wineries, Quinn remains hopeful all those businesses will be allowed to open their outdoor seating soon.
Single Hill co-founder and owner Ty Paxton said the brewery decided to wait at least two weeks when the state approved outdoor dining in Yakima County. They’ve found a way to survive by pivoting to more packaged sales and wanted to be cautious about any return to normalcy.
However, he also wasn’t convinced by the state’s rationale for preventing wineries, breweries and taprooms from opening outdoor seating while many restaurants serve alcoholic drinks with food.
“I think that some people have views that you go to a brewery or a winery to get drunk and that’s not the point at all,” Paxton said. “That’s really not the culture at all here.”
At J Bell Cellars, Teslo said customers must wear masks except when at tables and hand sanitizer is everywhere. Tables are set up 6 feet apart and no one from different households can sit at the same table.
Goodman said that rule could be difficult to enforce without checking driver’s licenses and perhaps creating a more uncomfortable atmosphere for guests, but she’s confident they can find a way to operate safely within a welcoming environment. She is optimistic the health district is moving in the right direction with the feedback it received and said Kana will open its downtown courtyard area just as soon as the state allows.