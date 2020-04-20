Trips to area farmers markets will look considerably different this year as vendors make changes because of the coronavirus.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order said farmers markets are essential. But Washington Farmers Markets Association Executive Director Colleen Donovan said customers should plan on a new approach to shopping to minimize health risks and maintain social distancing.
“Try and have a shopping list,” Donovan said. “Try and shop as efficiently as possible so that you spend as little time in the market as possible.”
She understands those directives fly in the face of what’s normally encouraged through free samples and friendly vendors open to conversation about their products. However, it’s the best way to ensure sellers can stay in business and keep providing valuable contributions to their local economies, she said.
The significant steps necessary for farmers markets to adapt to a new environment forced many to postpone their scheduled May openings, including those in Ellensburg and Yakima. Yakima Farmers Market manager Don Eastridge still hopes to open the Union Gap market on
May 23 but said that will depend on the governor’s orders and whether the Valley Mall can re-open.
When they do re-appear, the markets will implement changes to encourage social distancing and minimize the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Donovan said she’s been working with health departments, officials and farmers market staff leaders throughout Washington as well as other states to help markets operate safely.
“Our best understanding is that the farmers markets are going above and beyond to ensure that the social distancing is in place, that surfaces are sanitized, that there’s ample hand-washing, that there’s minimal contact with products,” Donovan said. “We think all of those things add up to a really great, safe shopping experience where (customers) can buy directly from their farms.”
The Bellingham Farmers Market, for example, limits the number of shoppers at one time with entry and exit controls. Shoppers can’t touch the produce, and items have to be bagged by the vendor. Entertainment, music and eating areas have been suspended. Only food is sold.
Information booths will remain accessible for those participating in WIC nutrition programs and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs, or SNAP. Families can also use the state’s new SNAP Market Match program, which launched April 1.
Donovan said 80% of her association’s 110 member markets open in May and June. Of the markets originally scheduled to start in April, many have delayed their openings. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin suspended the city’s four year-round markets on March 13, although markets in Ballard and the University District planned to reopen this weekend with a modified format and limited vendors.
They’ll join four others offering modified formats to ensure safety in Western Washington this weekend, including a drive-in only market in Port Orchard and a “pop up mini farmers market” in Poulsbo. Only in Olympia did a market find ways to stay open throughout the pandemic.
Yakima Downtown Farmers Market manager Yvette Lippert said she’s waiting on guidance from health officials to determine an opening date, and Ellensburg’s Colin Lamb said plans will be clearer following Monday’s City Council meeting. Contrary to an April 4 post on the market’s Facebook page, he expects a later opening than the initial date of May 2.