YAKIMA, Wash. — Astria Regional Medical Center will not be reopening, for the time being.
Gov. Jay Inslee and retired Vice Adm. Raquel Bono, the head of the state’s COVID-19 health-care response team, announced Saturday that 100 U.S. Health and Human Services personnel initially assigned to reopen the hospital are being redirected to long-term health-care centers around the state.
Astria will continue to be held in reserve in case it is needed, according to a news release. But Inslee said the decision was “a positive move” in the state’s efforts against the pandemic.
“Thanks to the cooperation of communities and businesses across Washington, ‘stay home, stay healthy’ is slowing the spread of the virus,” Inslee was quoted as saying in the release. “But we can’t let up now, and we need to continue to explore a range of options and assess the best use of our alternate care facilities to ensure they are always available when the need is greatest.”
Bono said the decision was made in consultation with labor, hospital and local health leaders, as well as the Regional Emergency and Disaster Healthcare Coalition, the release said.
Astria, which was closed in January as part of its parent company’s bankruptcy, was to be used for non-COVID-19 patients, freeing up bed space at Virginia Mason Memorial and other hospitals. A. U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge approved Astria leasing the hospital to the state for $1.5 million a month.