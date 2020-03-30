Astria Health filed a notice Sunday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, requesting approval to lease Astria Regional Medical Center for use as a field hospital as part of Washington's coronavirus response efforts.

According to an interim lease agreement sent by Astria Health to the state's Department of Enterprise Services, the state would lease the building for six months for $1.5 million a month. The lease is still subject to negotiation, Astria said in the bankruptcy filing.

In the filing, Astria Health states that Washington wants to start preparations to convert the building by Monday. Astria Health said it planned to give the state access to the building once it filed the notice.

State officials have not publicly confirmed that the state plans to use Astria Regional as a field hospital.

Astria Health plans to officially file an emergency motion seeking approval of both the interim lease agreement as well as a finalized lease that it would file later. The organization also requested an emergency hearing within 24 hours of filling that motion.

Astria Health closed Astria Regional in mid-January, stating that it could no longer operate the hospital without putting the organization in further financial risk. The closure left more than 500 employees and providers without jobs, though many moved on to other health care facilities, including others operated by Astria Health.

Astria Health, which filed for bankruptcy protection in May, still operates hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside and medical clinics throughout the Yakima Valley.

Astria Regional was one of several sites identified as potential sites for a field hospital. Astria Health CEO John Gallagher sent a letter on March 20 offering to sell or lease the building for a field hospital.

Other possible sites that have been under discussion as part of the response include the Yakima SunDome on South Fair Avenue, the former Marine Corps Armory on South 16th Avenue and the National Guard Armory on South Third Street, all in Yakima, and the former Selah Convalescent nursing home on West Naches Avenue in Selah.

It's not clear yet how additional beds might be used locally. As an example, the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle is being converted into a hospital with at least 148 beds, government officials announced Friday. It is intended to treat patients who don’t have COVID-19 to free up space in local hospitals for more virus patients, the Seattle Times reported.