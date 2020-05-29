Four Astria Health Centers closed Friday as the organization consolidates its clinics.
Astria Health will no longer be operating Astria Health Center–Family Medicine in Yakima; Astria Health Center–Terrace Heights, also in Yakima; Astria Health Center–Selah and Astria Health Center–Summitview Multi-Specialty and Diagnostics.
The organization, which has been under bankruptcy protection since May 2019, said the organization has been evaluating operations and felt it had far too much real estate for the number of providers.
The reduction in demand due to COVID-19 “contributed to the acceleration of this consolidation,” Ashleigh Oswalt, an Astria Health spokeswoman, wrote in an e-mail in response to several questions from the Yakima Herald-Republic.
On Monday, specialty and primary care providers from those four clinics will practice out of three Astria Health Center locations in Union Gap, Zillah and Toppenish, Astria Health said in its news release. New contact and location information will be listed on Astria Health’s website at www.astria.health, a news release said.
As part of those changes, Astria Health Center–Ahtanum at 1420 Ahtanum Ridge Drive in Union Gap will be open on Saturdays and have extended hours. Otherwise, there is plenty of space at the three remaining locations to house additional providers, and that there are no large physical or operating changes necessary, Oswalt wrote.
The organization also will continue to operate Astria Health Centers locations in Sunnyside, Grandview and Prosser.
On Friday, providers were wrapping up activity at the four closing clinics and were in the middle of the relocation process.
With the closures, Astria Health has continued reducing its medical facilities within the Yakima area.
The nonprofit health organization closed Astria Regional Medical Center in January. And weeks after the hospital closure, several clinics at the Medical Office Building on the Astria Regional Medical Center campus in Yakima also closed.
Other specialty Astria Health facilities in Yakima are still operating. They are Astria Home Health and Hospice; Astria Hearing and Speech Center; Astria Plastic Surgery Center and Astria Ambulatory Surgical Center.
Along with the clinics, Astria Health continues to operate hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside.
However, the organization maintains the consolidation of the clinics is not an “elimination of services.”
“The services are still accessible, just in different locations,” Oswalt wrote.
Oswalt did not provide an answer when asked about whether there were layoffs, but said the consolidation aimed to reduce rental expense by relocating providers to locations with excess capacity.
Patients from the closed clinics likely will be driving farther to receive services: The Union Gap clinic is six miles from the Terrace Heights clinic, eight miles from the clinics in West Yakima and 10 miles from the clinic in Selah. The Zillah and Toppenish clinics are about 20 miles from Yakima.
Bankruptcy process
The clinic building closures come as Astria Health continues efforts to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
The court recently approved a request to extend the deadline to file a reorganization plan and disclosure statement from May 23 to June 16.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Astria Health had been a dual path that included both an internal reorganization or reorganization through the sale of some or all assets. After a meeting with creditors in early March, Astria Health decided to pursue an internal reorganization solely and was working with its largest creditor, Lapis Advisers, on a plan.
Astria said Friday that the consolidation would help “reduce expenses and maximize efficiency,” which would enable the organization to continue providing care to Yakima County residents.
Astria Regional was briefly contracted to serve as a potential care facility as part of the state's COVID-19 response. But after evaluating needs, the state decided not to open a facility there.
PPP complaint
Astria Health also filed a complaint with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court against the Small Business Administration. In the complaint, the organization claimed that the SBA was wrong to deny eligibility to Astria Toppenish Hospital and Astria Home Health for the Paycheck Protection Program because Astria Health was in bankruptcy.
Under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, businesses with 500 or fewer employees can apply for loans to cover payroll for employees still working during the COVID-19 pandemic. The loans are forgivable if the business meets different criteria.
Astria Toppenish and Astria Home Health applied for PPP loans of $2.83 million and $471,975, respectively, with Banner Bank. However, the bank did not process either application because it believed neither application was eligible under SBA rules.
Astria Health argues that it meets the PPP criteria and argues SBA’s prohibition of hospitals in bankruptcy from receiving PPP funds is “completely arbitrary, baseless and discriminatory.”
The organization argued in its May 15 complaint that securing PPP funds is crucial in ensuring that Astria Toppenish and Astria Home Health have the funds to cover payroll and continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization is seeking relief that includes the ability to submit the two applications. U.S. Bankruptcy Court will have a hearing on the complaint on Wednesday.