Within its walls at 818 W. Yakima Ave., YWCA Yakima oversees 16 transitional apartments for women and children.
Each apartment has its own kitchen and bathroom, but the large concrete and brick building’s unreliable Wi-Fi signal became a greater challenge as the COVID-19 pandemic spread through the Yakima Valley. Children have had to learn remotely after schools closed in March, which severely limited options for job searches and other opportunities for professional and personal improvement.
YWCA Yakima recently received a $35,000 grant from the Yakima Valley Resilience and Response Fund to improve the Wi-Fi by setting up more routers and other technology needed so families and staff can have a strong signal throughout the building.
“Even though they remodeled, that was a really expensive component,” said Sharon Miracle, president and CEO of the Yakima Valley Community Foundation. “Now that people are working from home and job-searching (at home) and with kids at home and school from home, this is important for people to thrive and children to be educated.”
Like many other nonprofits, YWCA Yakima has had to cancel or postpone major fundraisers that support such projects. Some organizations have created successful virtual fundraisers, but that’s not the case for everyone.
At the same time, more people than ever need assistance as the pandemic continues.
The Resilience and Relief Fund established by the Yakima Valley Community Foundation supports charitable organizations and agencies as they work to address COVID-19 and its impacts on the Valley, particularly in vulnerable populations.
With so many families in the YWCA building and children not at school, unreliable Wi-Fi meant many people couldn’t get their work done. Many women staying at YWCA Yakima are also going to school or working from home, said executive director Cheri Kilty, so it was necessary to find a solution.
Though the building is still closed to the public, the staff is providing legal advocacy and helping people with protection orders as usual. The emergency shelter has been busy, receiving about 30% more calls a day than before the pandemic — more than 30 calls a day, she said.
“We approached the Community Foundation to see if they could help and are overjoyed they were able to approve the funding we need,” Kilty said in an email. “We are so grateful for this gift from the Community Foundation.”
Basic needs, public awareness
In March, the Community Foundation, United Way of Central Washington and the Latino Community Fund partnered to establish funds and accept donations to help local nonprofits impacted by the novel coronavirus. United Way and the Community Foundation created a joint grant application and are coordinating with nonprofits to determine ongoing need and fund distribution.
Fundraising continues, and United Way and the Community Foundation have awarded grants — with more coming. The United Way of Central Washington Response and Recovery fund has raised more than $105,000 and has awarded $65,380 to 14 nonprofit organizations, said Jamie Shores, community engagement manager.
The Community Foundation’s fund has raised $1,165,591 since early March, Miracle said, and since late that month has awarded 60 grants totaling $846,230.
“At this point, we’re doing a lot of (grants to) organizations who provide basic services like shelter, housing assistance, direct support to families, small businesses, food banks,” Miracle said. “Nonprofit agencies that needed laptops and things to be able to deliver basic services to people, we’ve done grants for that.”
Grant applications are still open, and the funding partners are working to respond quickly. “Within two weeks we’ll have a decision back,” she said.
Donors may also give to two newer Community Foundation funds, one to assist arts and culture organizations and another to help immigrants and refugees. And they can help out by checking the Yakima Valley Needs website at yakimavalleyneeds.org, where local nonprofits list needs for volunteers, operational and client supplies and donors can respond.
It could be anything from cleaning supplies to diapers or dog food.
“For example, we worked with Cabela’s locally and purchased oversize cots for larger individuals for shelters,” Miracle said, to ensure social distancing of at least 6 feet.
And among several public-private partnerships, the Community Foundation played a large role in getting the word out about the availability of free masks, including a significant amount of bilingual communication, Miracle said.
“And we’ve brought in 7,500 cloth masks and disposable masks through outside funders,” she said. “There’s just been some really amazing work. Even the communication campaigns ... nonprofit agencies who are trusted, who know how to reach folks in the community, they’ve even done communication campaigns and we’ve helped fund some of those.”
Statewide effort helping
A statewide fundraising effort organized by the Seattle Foundation is also helping in the Yakima Valley. All In WA is raising funds for nonprofit organizations to assist workers and families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The recent All In WA: A COVID Relief Concert raised $48 million. Since the Yakima Valley Community Foundation, United Way of Central Washington and The Latino Fund began participating in All in WA’s efforts in late May, they have collectively received $251,161 to help local nonprofits, Miracle said.
That contributed to the total the three funding partners have raised, and All in WA is matching donations dollar for dollar, “so that entire amount will be matched,” Miracle added. To get the match, they must document that the donor was inspired by All in WA to contribute.
Local nonprofits can expect more from All In WA, which will continue its efforts through the end of the year. That may be extended, Miracle said.
“If anybody is still inclined to make a gift, they can make it directly to our website,” she said. “If they mark that it was inspired by the campaign, it will be matched dollar for dollar.”