A new Washington legislative session is set to begin Jan. 11, and lawmakers representing Yakima County are eager to get to work.
During a virtual town hall held by the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce last week and in interviews, state Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, and Curtis King, R-Yakima, as well as Reps. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, Chris Corry, R-Yakima, and Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, shared their priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
A top item on their agenda: pulling back Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency powers.
Lawmakers also said they would work to prevent tax hikes and intend to advocate for local projects, from funding for a clean drinking water project in the Lower Valley to local road projects and brick-and-mortar capital budget requests. Many of their priorities are in direct response to the impacts of COVID-19 and statewide restrictions.
Here’s what you need to know:
Remote lawmaking
2021 is considered a long session. It’s planned to stretch from Jan. 11 through April 25.
Senators will be participating in the 2021 legislative session through a combination of remote sessions and limited in-person votes, while the House will be conducting the session entirely remotely in attempts to protect against COVID-19.
Local lawmakers expressed concern about how this might impact lawmaking, already challenging under normal circumstances.
It’s possible the number of bills will be limited, lawmakers warned.
Lawmakers typically discuss bills in real-time on the floor as they are being presented, Dufault said. With a virtual model, they’ll have to connect by phone or video call instead, making it more challenging to collaborate with or persuade others.
Mosbrucker also expressed concern about connectivity. If one lawmaker’s internet fails, she wondered how a vote might be handled or postponed.
But Mosbrucker also said there are benefits to the remote system: Community members can testify before the House or Senate remotely, eliminating the barrier of traveling to Olympia and providing more transparency to the process, she said.
The governor’s power
Honeyford, King, Dufault, Corry and Mosbrucker all said they would support bills in the House or Senate to limit the governor’s emergency powers.
Under current law, the governor has power to issue emergency orders that “he or she reasonably believes should be prohibited to help preserve and maintain life, health, property or the public peace.”
Inslee issued a state of emergency Feb. 29 in response to growing cases of COVID-19 in the state. Under the order, health requirements and limitations on businesses and gatherings have been implemented. Businesses were labeled as essential or nonessential. The governor’s office was able to access and distribute federal emergency funds and support.
Since then, there have been requests for a special session so lawmakers could weigh in on the orders; those requests have been denied. Some see the governor’s use of the emergency orders as overreaching. In response, lawsuits have been filed against the governor, with Corry joining one. But courts have found that Inslee is within his powers.
Going into the new session, local lawmakers hope to change the law to limit those powers. Dufault suggested that emergency powers should be limited to 15 or 30 days, with the possibility of renewal upon approval by Legislature.
“The emergency powers that were given to the governor were anticipated to be for volcano, earthquake, tsunami, nuclear meltdown — things that are in a true state of unsteady emergency,” he said. “And this is a serious thing. This is a crisis. But there’s enough time, there’s enough information, there’s enough data in 30 days that you can all sit down and collectively decide what’s best for the state.”
The lawmakers expressed concern that the circumstances and needs of Eastern Washington and Yakima County weren’t well represented in statewide orders. They said by reducing the governor’s emergency powers, local leadership like county commissioners and the Yakima Health District could lead decision making. They said there is support for such measures across the political aisle.
The governor’s press secretary, Mike Faulk, said lawmakers’ frustrations are misplaced.
“They’re blaming the governor when they should be blaming the pandemic,” he said. “I think that 2020 is actually a year where you look at the powers the executive branch has in times like this and say, ‘It’s a good thing that was there.’
“Otherwise, you have seen so many other levels of dysfunction in other states during this time,” Faulk said. “To try to go down the path of states that have really failed to control this is just not something we want to do in Washington. … 2020 is a year that, if anything, proved the value of those statutes in an unprecedented emergency.”
Labor and unemployment
Yakima Valley lawmakers said providing support to small businesses is a priority — something they said would be easier accomplished if the governor’s emergency powers are rolled back.
Honeyford said he hopes to see money from the capital budget go to businesses on main street that have closed or lost revenue during the pandemic.
Corry also said businesses are his focus, with an eye on making sure employers don’t have to pay more into unemployment to respond to the increased need this past year.
“I want to make sure that your (unemployment) rates as business owners aren’t going to skyrocket because for no fault of your own … your employees were forced into this,” he said. “I don’t think you should be held accountable for that given that it was a government-mandated shutdown.”
Dufault echoed him, saying that relief for small businesses is a focus of lawmakers statewide.
The lawmakers also addressed failures of the state Employment Security Department, which oversees unemployment, pointing to $600 million in funds stolen by hackers due to software vulnerability.
The agency is now under audit, and King said results from the audits would help lawmakers create policy to better regulate the agency.
But he also expressed concern that many community members who were qualified for unemployment had not accessed benefits for months at a time. One of his staff members has dedicated much of the year to fielding calls about this and helping individuals get access to unemployment funds. Both Mosbrucker and Dufault said their offices have received similar calls for help from community members, with Mosbrucker pointing to individuals going 10 months without employment or unemployment funds.
“There’s lots of work to do in labor, and you’ll see that in the House and the Senate,” she said.
Faulk said the governor’s office is open to finding ways to improve the unemployment system.
“We’re in agreement that the best way to improve the unemployment system is to get benefits out to people as quickly and securely as possible,” he said. “(In 2020) there was unprecedented need for unemployment that made it a strain. … If it revealed things that really can be improved, we’re all on board with that.”