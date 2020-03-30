Yakima County firefighters are taking steps to ensure they have enough personal protective equipment when they go on medical calls during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the Valley’s larger departments are limiting the number of people who go in to work with a patient, stretching out the supply of masks, gowns and gloves. They also are looking for ways to keep supplied with gear.

“We went out to a veterinarian’s supply store,” said Nathan Craig, chief of the West Valley Fire Department.

Craig and his colleagues at the Yakima County Fire District 5, East Valley and Yakima fire departments say they will happily accept any donations of protective gear from the public.

Around the Valley, firefighters are the first responders on a medical calls, with paramedics and emergency medical technicians assessing patients and rendering aid until an ambulance arrives.

More than half of the 10,065 calls Yakima firefighters responded to in 2019 were medical calls.

While crews had protective equipment before, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased global demand for masks, gowns and gloves, while taxing supplies as first responders and hospitals compete for equipment.

“We currently have some N95 masks on hand,” Yakima fire Chief Aaron Markham said in a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page. “We are using them appropriately and sparingly.”

Craig said his department was “a bit light” on masks, but was helped by a resident who donated masks.

Craig and Capt. Trevor Lenseigne with the East Valley Fire Department said their firefighters are focusing their protective gear on calls where there is a suspicion of COVID-19, and then keeping the number of people suiting up to a minimum to stretch the supplies. As a further protective measure, crews are also asking the sick person to come outside if possible, they said.

Yakima County Fire District 5 Chief Kevin Frazier said his firefighters are using the equipment on every medical call, but like his colleagues, he’s only sending in as few people as necessary to minimize exposure.

“At this point, we’re not hurting,” said Frazier, whose district covers much of the Lower Valley. “We’re getting stuff in that we ordered when it started happening. We have a fair collection.”

Fire officials said some help is coming in supplies that have been sent to the state and distributed by the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

East Valley firefighters received a donation of masks from Ace Hardware, which has a warehouse near the fire department’s headquarters.

Fire officials say they are more than happy to accept donations from people with protective gear.