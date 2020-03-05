Disinfecting surfaces properly is one way people can reduce their risk of catching coronavirus, health officials said.

Health experts say the primary way the coronavirus is spreading is through close contact with others who have confirmed cases of the virus, which is in the same pathogen family as the common cold. A less likely way of catching the virus is touching a surface contaminated with the virus and then touching the nose or mouth, said officials from the Washington State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Disinfecting surfaces can reduce the spread of any illness. But there’s a difference between cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing surfaces.

Cleaning surfaces with soap and water physically removes germs from surfaces but doesn’t necessarily kill them. Disinfecting kills germs but doesn’t necessarily clean surfaces. Sanitizing reduces the number of germs on surfaces to a safer level, the CDC reports.

Lilian Bravo, spokeswoman for the Yakima Health District, said people don’t need special disinfectants to combat possible coronavirus contagion.

Her recommendation: a half cup of disinfecting bleach per gallon of water for use on surfaces.

“People should wipe down hard, non-porous surfaces liberally and allow to air dry, or allow bleach solution contact time of 15 minutes,” she said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a list of EPA-registered disinfectant products for use against coronavirus on Thursday. Among items listed were multiple products from Clorox and Lysol, as well as Purell disinfecting wipes.

The EPA notes coronavirus is an enveloped virus, making it one of the easiest to kill with appropriate disinfection. People should read labels on products and pay close attention to the contact time for the product on the treated surface, an EPA press release said. The CDC also recommends that people read and follow label directions, since there can be separate procedures for using the same product to either clean or disinfect.

“Disinfection usually requires the product to remain on the surface for a certain period of time (e.g., letting it stand for 3 to 5 minutes),” the CDC website states.

Disinfecting wipes are another option, though it’s still important to read the instructions. The CDC notes that more than one wipe might be needed to keep the surface wet for the stated length of time.

The health district and the CDC said routine cleaning and disinfecting reduce the spread of illness. The CDC notes the flu virus, a relative of the coronavirus, can only survive for about 48 hours on an exposed surface.

Health officials do not recommend mixing cleaners and disinfectants, unless the labels say it can be done safely. The CDC notes that combining certain products, such as chlorine bleach and ammonia cleaners, can result in serious injury or death. The organization also recommends wearing gloves whenever handling bleach solutions and making sure the cleaned area has good ventilation.