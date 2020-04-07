The state Department of Commerce is accepting grant applications from small businesses dealing with coronavirus-related issues.
The $5 million program, funded by the governor’s strategic reserve fund, aims to support small businesses throughout Washington state impacted by COVID-19.
The program offers a limited number of small businesses a grant of up to $10,000 for reimbursement of business expenses incurred after March 1. Eligible expenses include rent, inventory, utility bills, consulting fees, training and marketing. Expenses that cannot be reimbursed with the grant include payroll, capitalized equipment, travel, office equipment and computer software. Applications must include a list of proposed expenses that the grant will cover.
The Yakima County Development Association will prioritize applications from Yakima County based on the severity of impacts facing the business, such as closure, social distancing measures or illness. A task force of business owners and community leaders will help the YCDA prioritize applicants. The organization will then submit applications to the state Department of Commerce for the governor’s approval. Commerce and the governor’s office will review applications, and they will be accepted or denied on a rolling basis.
Businesses must have 10 or fewer employees — sole proprietors can apply — and been operational for at least one year.
The application can be found at http://startup.choosewashingtonstate.com/covid-grants. Yakima County businesses should email the completed form to covidgrantsyakima@gmail.com.