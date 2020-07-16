Applications are now open for coronavirus relief funding for Yakima’s smallest businesses.
Money is available for low- or moderate-income business owners that employ five or fewer people. The business must be located within the Yakima city limits.
The city of Yakima has $480,000 in funding available. Eligible businesses can receive reimbursements of up to $10,000 for expenses related to COVID-19.
Applications and more information are available at https://www.yakimawa.gov/media/points-of-interest/small-business-grants/.
The Yakima County Development Association is assisting the city with administering the application process. If a business owner has questions or needs help completing the application, they can make an appointment to meet YCDA staff for assistance by calling 575-1140.
The application deadline is Friday, July 31. YCDA will contact applicants on Friday, Aug. 7, to notify them of their status.
The money comes from a Community Development Block Grant, a federal program intended to expand economic opportunities for low and moderate-income persons.
This grant program is aimed at businesses that may have been left out of other financial assistance programs.
The smaller the business and the lower the business owner’s income, the more priority their application is given.