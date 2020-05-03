Elizabeth Lommers has been raising pigs in the 4-H program for the past 10 years, after being invited to participate by a family friend.
A senior at La Salle High School, Lommers was going to do her last presentation at the Central Washington Junior Livestock Show in Toppenish this week. And it was going to be her brother Caleb’s first year showing and selling pigs at the show.
But the Wapato 4-H members’ plans were derailed due to the pandemic. The show and auction, where 4-H and FFA members show off the animals they have raised, was canceled as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“It was sad because it was my last year showing, and I was pretty disappointed that it was not going to be happening,” Lommers said.
She is one of more than 300 youths who have been raising pigs, cattle and lambs to show and sell at the annual event. The livestock show was scheduled to open Sunday and go through Wednesday.
Doug Ickes, a show board member, said it is the first time in the show’s 71-year history that it has been canceled. But Ickes said missing the event is not the only problem.
“We have 300 to 400 kids with money tied up in animals,” Ickes said. “They’re looking for other avenues to sell their animals.”
The show is accepting donations for a support fund that will be divided among the entrants to help them cover some of the costs of raising an animal, Ickes said.
Learning experience
A county 4-H official said the organization is encouraging the kids to see the cancellation as part of the learning experience of raising an animal for show and sale.
“What it’s about is kids learning about life,” said Jenny Loyd, Yakima County 4-H program coordinator. “What they’re getting out of it is all the responsibility of doing all the work. The process is still there.”
For many, 4-H is a family affair. Tim Calhoun of Wapato said his family did 4-H when he was growing up, and his 10-year-old son, JT, was going to show pigs for the first time at the show. JT, he said, was inspired by seeing his uncle go through the program.
“You’re all excited. You go walk them every day and they almost become your pets,” Calhoun said of the work that goes into raising livestock for the program.
Lommers said she picked up her five pigs as babies in November and has raised them while going to school. Between buying a pig — quality animals can go for as much as $300 each — and feeding and raising it, the cost can be into the thousands.
As part of the program, the youths keep a book tracking how much they’ve spent and the time they’ve put in working with the animal. After the auction, they can look back and see if they made any money or came out behind, Loyd said.
They are also warned that there is an element of risk in raising livestock, such as the animal getting sick or not being able to make weight for the show.
Calhoun said parents usually subsidize some of the expense.
Tough spot
Show officials made the decision to cancel on March 27, four days after Gov. Jay Inslee issued his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. According to a statement on the show’s website, the decision was based on the recommendations coming from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Yakima Health District and its insurance carrier.
“Unfortunately, the final decision was made with our insurance company stating we would not be able to get coverage for the show because of the current circumstances and the Yakima Health District stating the lockdown was until further notice,” the statement said. “With the increasing concerns about COVID-19 virus, we did not want to put anyone at risk by holding the event.”
Ickes said members of the 4-H and FFA were expected to enter 360 pigs, 40 steer and roughly 100 lambs for the auction, where the animals are graded on their weight and condition, and auctioned off.
While there are places in the Valley steers can be sold for meat, the same is not true with pigs, Ickes said, and that could put some kids in a bind.
Donations accepted
To help out, the livestock show is accepting donations for a fund that the show will disburse among the students who entered the show. Donation forms are available on the show’s website and are being accepted until Wednesday.
Loyd said 4-H is encouraging its members to reach out to potential buyers, describing what they did to raise their pigs as part of the sales pitch.
Lommers and Calhoun said they were both able to find buyers, which helps recover some of the expense. But there are other costs that can’t be as easily recovered, such as the lost social contacts with other participants, some who come from as far away as Oregon.
“I don’t get to see a lot of friends I typically see at the show,” Lommers said.
Calhoun said his son was disappointed with the cancellation.
“When you’re 10 years old, you don’t understand all these grown-up problems,” Calhoun said. “It’s kind of hard to fathom why you take care of your pigs all this time and this happens.”
Loyd said 4-H is waiting to hear if other events, such as the West Valley Fair in July, the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo in August, the Washington State Fair in Puyallup and the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima in September will continue as planned.
The organization is providing activities for members to do at home, Loyd said, with links to programs and activities listed on the Washington State University Extension Services website. And she hopes that the kids who were seniors this year will continue as volunteers and mentors in the program.