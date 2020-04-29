An annual May Day march to honor immigrants and raise awareness for immigration reform will take place on the radio this year because of the coronavirus.
The May 1 Coalition of Yakima Valley, an organization that advocates for workers' rights and for fair immigration reform, is turning the event into a program on Radio KDNA from 3-6 p.m. Friday. Community leaders will call in and speak by phone, said Gustavo Rubin, an organizer with the May 1 Coalition.
May Day marches have been held by the group since 2006, and usually take place in downtown Yakima. That isn’t possible this year with events canceled to limit the spread of the virus.
The radio show will begin with Ricardo Ortega, a member of Legacy of Equality Leadership & Organizing (LELO), an organization that advocates for fishermen in Alaska and Seattle. Ortega will speak about how the May 1 marches began and what has been achieved over the years, Rubin said.
Other speakers include Maru Mora Villalpando, director of Latino Advocacy; Monserrat Padilla, director of the Washington Solidarity Network; Mike Gempler, director of the Washington State Growers League; Erik Nicholson, vice president of United Farm Workers (UFW); state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Ramon Torres, president of Families United for Justice.
Gabriel Muñoz, vice chair of Eastern Washington Proyecto Bienestar, Ricardo Rodriguez of Working Washington and Yakima City Council member Eliana Macias also are scheduled to speak. Elizabeth Torres will speak about the Northwest Justice Project's Welfare Project, highlighting the importance of educating women to avoid sexual harassment that they face as farmworkers, Rubin said.
Matt Adams, director of the legal department of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project in Seattle, will wrap up the program by sharing progress on immigration in the state and nationally.
“The entire community is invited to listen, and above all to participate," Rubin said.
Radio KDNA is broadcast at 91.9 FM and online at www.kdna.org. The phone numbers available to call in are 509-854-2222 and 509-854-2932.