All public and private schools in Washington state will close for six weeks in an effort to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19 under an order from Gov. Jay Inslee.

The closure will start Tuesday, March 17, and last through April 24 and will impact more than 1.1 million public school students, in addition to private school students.

The governor also prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people statewide.

"I don't take these decisions lightly," Inslee said at a news conference. "We're doing this for the health of all Washingtonians."

The announcement came hours after a Yakima Valley school official warned parents to prepare for the closure of all schools within the week.

The coming days will require a lot of planning, said Kevin Chase, superintendent of Educational Service District 105, an agency that provides support for regional school districts.

First steps would be notifying parents about the closures and resources available to families. With students home from school beginning early next week, Chase said he would be recommending that districts spend the rest of the week making arrangements for meal distribution for the widespread low-income population, as well as child care provisions for first responders and health care providers, both of which were mandated by the state. He said he hoped districts would have programs available by the beginning of the following week.

“It’ll be quicker with food,” he said. “Food service people can stay on the job right now. They’re used to preparing those meals. It’s just a matter of scheduling delivery or pickups. I think food service people are ready to go.”

Students and families in need of support services during the transition should call 2-1-1, he said, and turn to local food banks for support.

The child care provisions may be more of a challenge to arrange, since it's something school districts don't normally do.

Chase also said districts would have to determine what staff would do during this time, as well as whether hourly staff would continue to work through the closure. He said this would vary district to district and be based on state and federal requirements.

Local districts respond

Yakima School District said in an announcement that staff will continue to report to work until further notice. If they are unable to work, they will be expected to use leave provisions including sick and vacation allowances for missed work.

In West Valley School District, the county’s third largest district with 5,600 students, those in grades 2-12 will be sent home with devices for remote learning, said Superintendent Michael Brophy. Ordinarily, only fifth graders and above receive 1-to-1 home devices. Teachers were given remote learning instruction and the district was ironing out details for that. Learning packets for kindergarten and first graders were being prepared by teachers. Food services and child care by the district are expected to be ready to roll out Tuesday, said Angela Von Essen, assistant superintendent of business and finance. Lunch for the day and breakfast for the following morning would be available at all school buildings districtwide from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day, she said. She said the district hoped the long lunch hour would prevent crowding. Child care plans were still being ironed out, she said, but would likely rely on staff signing up to do the paid work. The district might also combine resources from its latchkey nonprofit, she said, although it was still ironing out details on how to prevent gatherings of groups and protect both staff and children.

COVID-19 is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2, which is part of the same family as the flu and common cold. Primary symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. These usually appear two to 14 days after exposures. Most people experience only mild symptoms. But some people develop more severe symptoms like pneumonia, which can be fatal. This is most common in those with preexisting conditions. The city, county and health district issued state of emergency declarations Thursday, triggering the availability of state and federal emergency funds if needed.

This story will be updated. The Associated Press contributed.