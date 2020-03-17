District officials throughout Yakima County say they are determined to avoid staff layoffs due to school closures made in response to the COVID-19 virus.

And that includes hourly employees, they say.

Gov. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday he was closing Washington schools for six weeks in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the state. School cancellations — which will stretch at least through April 24 — will impact more than 1.1 million public school students statewide, in addition to private school students and those in post-secondary programs.

The closures are expected to slow the spread of the virus and flatten the infection curve, giving health care providers more time and space to respond to cases.

In Yakima County, schools began implementing the closure Monday.

Alongside the closure mandate, Inslee said that school employees could expect to continue working, but that their jobs might look different.

During the first few days of school closures, district administrators said they were having conversations with various labor groups to determine what tasks would be assigned while students are out of school.

“Districts will have to get creative in the kinds of work they have their employees do,” said Kevin Chase, Superintendent of Educational Service District 105, an an agency that provides support for regional school districts. “I think that districts are going to do their best to find opportunities for hourly employees to make their hours.”

In many cases – including with staff members like paraprofessionals and bus drivers, he said – this might consist of remote online professional development training. So far, state school funding was expected to remain unaffected by the closures, he said, enabling districts to continue supporting staff paychecks. As of yet, Chase said he had not heard any discussions of potential lay-offs in the area.

District officials throughout Yakima County echoed Chase.

“Sunnyside’s hope and goal is that all of our employees will remain whole,” said Sunnyside School District communications director Jessica Morgan. “That they will retain all pay, all benefits and all leave – that is our goal.”

Officials from at least nine other area districts said they either had not had discussions of layoffs or that their intention was “to keep everyone employed and whole,” as Selah Superintendent Shane Backlund phrased it.

Staff in Yakima School District, which employs more than 2,000 people, are continuing to be paid, district communications director Kirsten Fitterer said Monday.

In Naches Valley, Superintendent Robert Bowman said the district was using the first days of school closures as if they were snow days, allowing the district to plan while staff were paid without work. With the school year extended to June 19 per instruction from the state, Bowman said that allowed for seven “front-loaded” snow days, beginning Monday.

“Now, we’re going to use (those) days to keep everybody away and wait and see what comes out of both the state and federal level,” he said, adding that superintendents throughout the Valley were on daily calls to collaborate and brainstorm employment possibilities. “We’re working diligently to find ways to keep everybody whole and avoid any type of layoffs. As you can imagine, that’s got your classified staff really stressed out.”

In the Union Gap School District, Superintendent Lisa Gredvig said she was keeping any employees who asked to work busy. She too said the district was waiting on further direction.

“It’s every district’s hope that we can keep people whole,” she said. “We’re waiting on a lot of guidance from those above us."

Some districts have had employees sign up to join efforts to provide meals for students 18 and under or to provide child care services for first responders and health care workers. Both provisions were tasked to districts by the governor.

Nearly all districts countywide had developed plans for food services as of Tuesday. Yakima and West Valley school districts began services Tuesday, while others were planning to begin distribution Wednesday or later.

Chase of ESD 105 said districts were still developing child care programs and waiting on information from the state. Details like whether a receptionist at a doctor’s office qualified for child care provisions were yet to be ironed out, as well as whether districts were required to fully align with general child care regulations, or if there would be leniency during this time, he said.

“We’ll know more as we get more information. Right now, I think people are just trying to get implemented what they were told to implement,” said Chase.

But decisions over whether staff could be paid if that work comes to a halt – such as if a shelter-in-place mandate prevented people from working – would have to come from the state, since school funding is a “gift of public funds,” Chase said.

For now, it shouldn’t come to that, he said. But the situation is fluid.

“Over the weekend, the dominoes fell. I think people are kind of in a holding pattern this week to see if the dominoes fall again – to see if anything new happens,” he said.

Inslee and the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction are holding an online meeting with superintendents statewide Wednesday.