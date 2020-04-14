Essential offices needed sanitizer. Paradisos del Sol Winery in Zillah was there to help, giving gallons of the stuff to agencies in need.
Breweries that had never canned their product before needed a way to sell beer once their taprooms were closed to the public. Bale Breaker Brewing Co. was there to help, offering advice and, if needed, canning equipment.
Restaurants, imperiled by a statewide order banning dine-in business, needed to increase their takeout and delivery sales. Shawn Niles’ new Yakima restaurant The Lab was there to help, starting a program that rewards customers who can prove they’ve recently visited any local restaurant, not just his.
Tieton Farm & Creamery, cut off from its customer base by rules prohibiting farmers markets, needed a storefront. Essencia Artisan Bakery was there to help, offering what would normally be its dine-in area to the cheese-makers for retail sales.
Facing state-ordered limits on the ways they normally operate, it would have been understandable if these businesses decided to act out of self-interest. Instead, the coronavirus crisis has strengthened the all-in-this-together esprit de corps of the local food-and-drink industry.
“We’re all taking a hit,” said Tieton Farm & Creamery co-owner Lori Babcock. “And we’re all helping each other out.”
In some cases, it’s a matter of a business realizing it has an abundance of something that has suddenly become scarce in the general marketplace. Paul Vandenberg, who owns Paradisos del Sol, was sitting on a stash of disinfectant chemicals as it suddenly became very important that surfaces be sanitized. So, with his tasting room closed by state order, he donated 5 gallons of the stuff to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, 2 gallons to the Zillah Police Department and another 2 gallons to the U.S. post office in Zillah.
“Most of us in food processing have sanitizing agents around,” he said. “And I just looked at some of the things I already had around and how they could help. We want every cop in a patrol car to be clean.”
Bale Breaker, which is finalizing plans to collaborate with Seattle company Reuben’s Brews on a “You Are Not Alone” beer that would benefit local restaurant and hospitality workers via the nonprofit Big Table organization, has also been helping in quieter ways. It’s working with Naches-area brewer Bron Yr Brewing Co., which has a distilling license, to transform hundreds of kegs of quickly aging beer into hand sanitizer. It’s also offering its expertise and equipment to small local brewers canning their product for the first time.
“We’d be open to let them use our canning line,” co-owner Kevin Quinn said. “It’s such a collaborative industry. We’re helping people out who have never canned before.”
Restaurants, too, have found new reasons to collaborate. Niles, whose The Lab restaurant opened the month before the restaurant shutdown was ordered, was doing OK even amid those circumstances, buoyed by the excitement of his recent opening and the goodwill he’d earned over years running a local dining club and culinary school. But he knew the local restaurant industry as a whole could benefit from giving customers a little extra incentive to order takeout. That’s how he came up with an idea to give a discount for orders for customers who presented a receipt from a visit to another local restaurant within the past five days. He enlisted others, and the list of participating restaurants is now up to 20, including favorites like Antojitos, Los Hernandez Tamales and E.Z Tiger.
The feedback has been great, from customers and participating businesses alike, Niles said.
“It’s about relationships,” he said. “That’s why people keep coming back.”