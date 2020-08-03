Alaska Airlines resumed a second flight between Yakima Air Terminal and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Sunday.
Alaska Airlines resumed the flight after an increase in passengers from the Yakima airport in the last few months. The Seattle-based airline went from three or four flights a day to one flight a day in April after a drastic drop in passengers due to COVID-19.
In April, just 249 passengers boarded 29 flights, according to Yakima Air Terminal figures. Boardings have increased to 438 passengers and 909 passengers in May and June, respectively.
Flights from Yakima to Seattle depart at 5:35 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. daily. The corresponding flights from Seattle depart at 9:45 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.