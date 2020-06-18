Kristi Strauss, a lecturer in the University of Washington’s College of Environmental Studies program, said reduced traffic and work commutes have likely lowered nitrogen dioxide pollution and improved people’s quality of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Certainly commuting is a big way we spend our time and burn fossil fuels,” she said. “The reduced traffic has not only improved carbon emissions but also quality of life. I don’t know anyone who values their time spent in traffic.”
But research from the same studies showing possible positive benefits from COVID-19 repercussions posit that a “rebound” effect might be coming. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that reducing greenhouse gas emissions for the short period of time “is not a sustainable way to clean up our environment.”
A group of graduate students at the University of Washington, including Bujin Bekbulat, have been studying how the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order affected air quality in the state.
The study focused on fine particulate matter, or air pollutant PM 2.5, as well as ozone concentrations. Bekbulat’s data included observations from four stations in Yakima County, and the results followed the state’s trends.
For the first four weeks of April, the air was dirtier than expected but cleaned up in May, but then quality dove again in June when the stay home order was lifted, Bekbulat said.
“If there was any effect of lockdown on PM2.5, we observed it four weeks after the start of lockdown,” she said. “And the effect was reversed as soon as the order expired.”
But Bekbulat said there was a notable difference in Seattle with nitrogen dioxide. The city’s concentrations were 30% lower than expected since the stay home order went into place.
Strauss said she’s hopeful that people will continue at least some of their practices established by COVID-19: flying less, gardening and cooking and exercising more, and embracing telework.
“There are things you miss deeply and you want to get back to, but there are also things you have discovered that they can continue,” she said. “I can’t imagine people will go back easily to the frenetic pace of life, of always wanting more, more, more.”
Their tips for helping the world and yourself stay healthy:
1. Eat less meat. Strauss said the single biggest way for people to improve environmental outcomes is to eliminate or reduce meat consumption.
2. Garden and cook more. Growing some of your own food and cooking at home more can help reduce fats and sugars in food while also creating less food waste, Strauss said.
3. Fly less: Employers can now question whether employees really need to fly out to conferences or whether a virtual substitute could be effective, Strauss said.
4. Buy local: Buying from local farms or Community Supported Agriculture programs, rather than purchasing produce shipped in from different states or overseas, can help reduce carbon emissions. Supporting local farms also means that land won’t turn into strip malls or housing developments, Strauss said. Figuring out what local businesses are within biking or walking distance can also reduce environmental impacts.
5. Or don’t buy at all: Bekbulat said reducing consumption rather than reusing or recycling items makes the most difference for the planet. “Everything we buy and throw away after a couple of uses ends up in a landfill here or in developing countries, and all of that comes with an enormous carbon and water footprint,” she said. Strauss said people can also check out “buy nothing” online communities, where people post what they have or what they need and swap. “Those hyper-local gift economies are all about, ‘What can I get from my neighbors, instead of Amazon?” Strauss said.