YAKIMA, Wash. — Planes from Fairchild Air Force Base will be in the skies over Yakima saluting local first responders and health care workers Friday.
KC-135 jets from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing will fly across Washington and Northern Idaho as part an “America Strong Flyover” honoring those working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release from the refueling wing.
Similar flyovers have been done in other parts of the country.
Flying out of Fairchild, southwest of Spokane, the aircraft will fly over Moses Lake, Yakima, the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Spokane, Coeur d’Alene and Spokane again before returning to base.
The aircraft will be over Yakima at 12:39 p.m., the release said.
Residents should expect noise as the aircraft pass over. People are encouraged to take pictures as the planes fly by and post them on social media with the hashtags #wearestrong #fairchildsalutes, #airforcesalutes, #americastrong and #flyoverfriday, the release said.