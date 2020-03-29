While schools are empty and many businesses are closed, Yakima Valley workers are still pruning trees in orchards, preparing hop fields and packing and shipping fruit.

Other workers are preparing for the asparagus harvest that is to start in the coming weeks.

Agriculture, which makes up approximately a quarter or more of all employment in Yakima County and is tied to jobs in several other industry sectors, has been deemed essential under Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The order was implemented Monday to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“What we do now regarding our individual practices can have a huge impact on our production and the quality of our crops when we start harvesting this summer or fall,” said Frank Lyall, a Grandview-based tree fruit grower. “We have no choice to go full-speed ahead; we cannot hold back.”

Still, it cannot be entirely business as usual. Essential businesses must follow social distancing and sanitation guidelines to minimize risk.

Community leaders and labor unions have urged the agriculture industry to not be lax in compliance efforts and support to farm workers who continue working.

On Tuesday, the United Farm Workers sent a letter urging agricultural employers to provide additional financial support and workplace protections for workers.

It’s of paramount importance that agricultural industries and food manufacturers have adequate access to cleaning and sanitizing supplies for workers, said Norma Chavez, the director of the Office of Agricultural and Seasonal Workforce Services of the Employment Security Department, during a weekly telephone conference call hosted by the Commission on Hispanic Affairs Thursday.

Workers need access to preventative information in English and Spanish. It needs to be available for those without website access, and announcements should be made on TV and radio, she said during the call.

Another critical area involved identifying the capacity of medical facilities to respond to the needs of any agricultural employee who becomes ill, as well as identifying possible quarantine facilities. State resources need to be provided to assist with prevention, transportation and acceptable temporary worker housing, Chavez said.

Finally, Chavez said workers also need protections to ensure they will not lose their employment or experience retaliation for reporting workplace conditions that possibly violate recommended guidelines for minimizing the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, agricultural industry groups have been in communication with growers, fruit packers and other businesses about implementing social distancing and cleaning measures.

New measures

On Tuesday, the Washington State Tree Fruit Association sent an email newsletter with information on local and state COVID-19 response efforts as well as resources on how to continue operating while meeting local and state regulations.

“Growers are still trying to figure out their plans, including what will be required, what would be ideal, and what is feasible on their farms,” Jon DeVaney, the association’s president, in a written email statement to the Yakima Herald-Republic. “Even in quarantine, the American public needs to eat. Producers are working to balance their role in maintaining the food supply while also protecting their employees by implementing the evolving recommendations from federal, state, and local authorities.”

Mike Gempler, executive director of the Washington Growers League, said growers are contending with expectations and guidelines that have been changing daily. He’s been working closely with growers to help them incorporate social distancing and sanitation measures in their day-to-day operations.

Operators are implementing a variety of social distancing measures, such as assigning fewer workers to a row of an orchard, or having workers start on opposite ends of a given row.

Growers are also moving smaller groups of people around the orchard and changing the layout of farm worker housing.

“Sometimes that means taking longer to do something, making two to three trips (for a task), where you used to do them in one,” he said.

The biggest hurdle for growers — and those working with growers — is getting necessary supplies, Gempler said. Hand sanitizer and other disinfectants have been hard to come by. Growers can’t do temperature checks if they can’t secure thermometers.

“I went looking for thermometers, and I was told the wait was going to be in the months,” he said.

Lyall, the Grandview grower, thinks a lot of the tasks his workers do won’t require a lot of adjustment to adhere to social distancing measures. In addition, there’s been a lot of emphasis on practices such as hand-washing in response to food safety concerns.

The most significant adjustment for him is the monthly safety meetings growers are required to have with workers.

“Having everyone follow the social distancing regulations and attend the safety meeting is something we’re still working out,” he said.

He believes there is a more significant challenge for the warehouses that will pack and ship his fruit. “People are in an enclosed environment and by design are in close proximity,” he said.

Indeed, community members have raised questions about local packing houses, namely in social media.

Several fruit companies reached by the Yakima Herald-Republic declined to comment on their coronavirus response, saying only that they were abiding by state and federal guidelines.

Washington Fruit and Produce, the family-owned fruit company, outlined the measures it has taken in recent weeks.

The biggest is employee screening. If employees report showing any symptoms, such as a fever, cough or sore throat, they are not allowed to enter the facility and must stay at home. They must remain home for seven days from the time symptoms first appear.

The company has ordered thermometers that will be used for daily temperature checks that will be done as part of the screening process.

“It seems every day we’re getting new procedures. That’s been a real eye-opener, and things have been quite challenging,” said Jeff Nordstrom, Washington Fruit’s food safety administrator in a phone interview Thursday.

Nordstrom said there has been training for employees emphasizing the need to stay home if they are sick.

“We don’t want to infect anyone else,” he said. “If we’ve got employees who are having symptoms and not coming in, that’s a huge step in the right direction.”

At Washington Fruit, employees can use paid sick or personal leave. They can also take unpaid time off if they are not comfortable coming to work.

“We’ve made it clear, if you’re worried about it, don’t come in,” Nordstrom said. “You’re not going to be penalized about coming in.”

Washington Fruit is also providing hazard pay, said Tommy Hanses, Washington Fruit’s operations manager.

Hanses declined to state how much additional pay workers would receive, but said they will likely align the pay to the county’s stay-at-order, which is currently in effect indefinitely.

Inside, the company has restricted movement to promote social distancing. The company no longer allows most visitors, and workers are restricted to their respective areas. A worker in one packing line can’t go to the other packing area, for instance. Tables have been taken out of the lunchroom to encourage employees to sit far apart during breaks.

As expected, social distancing can be a challenge in the packing area, Nordstrom said. One tactic has been to slow down the speed of the packing line so people can be spaced farther apart. Still, it’s not a perfect solution.

“There’s only so much we can do with an existing line that was never designed to keep people 6-feet apart,” Nordstrom said.

Washington Fruit has also increased its cleaning efforts. It previously had two employees whose sole job was to clean the company’s two packing lines and the shipping department. Those employees previously went through the facility twice a day.

Now the company has added three employees who are doing full-day cleaning so it can increase the number of times employees go through the entire building. Those employees, along with others helping out, are enabling Washington Fruit to sanitize the building eight times a day.

Daily efforts includes cleaning the restrooms, reception desk, handrails, doorknobs. Additional areas have been added over time.

Concern about harassment

One concern voiced by both the agricultural leaders and farmworker advocates is harassment by other community members who think they are breaking the stay-home order by continuing to work.

“In addition, there have been reports of some members of the public harassing others about their perceived lack of compliance with various health advisories, and such documentation may help prevent or mitigate such confrontations,” the Washington State Tree Fruit Association wrote in its recent email newsletter. The association encouraged members to give employees letters that state they’re authorized to work.

During the conference call Thursday, Chavez also advocated for employers to start providing agricultural workers with paper documents detailing that they are essential employees who can report to work, Chavez said.

Inslee has stressed that workers are not require to have documentation to work, but that hasn’t stopped some from questioning farmworkers.

Oskar Zambrano, director of civic engagement and advocacy for the Latino Community Fund-Washington State, said he had heard that police officers in Central Washington were stopping workers on the way to work and asking to see papers.

Maria Siguenza, of the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs, clarified that no order from Inslee had directed that workers be stopped under the stay-at-home order. She requested anyone experiencing issues should contact her organization.

“People should not be stopped or asked for papers,” she said. “The governor has not asked for that, and that should not be happening.”

Planning

Nordstrom said that as a food safety administrator, he’s used to preparing plans for operating in an emergency. Having those plans in place is a requirement for various safety certification programs.

But such plans didn’t account for a global health pandemic.

A few weeks ago, he started crafting a similar plan that took a pandemic, such as coronavirus, into account. He made one plan looking at how the company could keep operating if it lost a third of its workforce due to illness.

He’s also been in regular communication with other fruit companies and industry organizations to trade best practices.

He’s hoping the company — and the agriculture industry as a whole — will be better prepared should there be another pandemic.

“This one has not been pleasant, but it’s been a learning experience,” he said.

Reporter Lex Talamo contributed to this article.