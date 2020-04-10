Agriculture is considered an essential industry under coronavirus closure orders. But that doesn’t mean things have been smooth sailing for employers and employees in Central Washington trying to navigate new rules and changing procedures intended to keep people safe.
Advocates and farmworkers say they’re concerned about safety violations related to employers not following social distancing and sanitation guidelines recommended by health officials.
Local and statewide agricultural organizations, however, said they have stressed the importance of compliance and their grower members take it seriously.
The Commission on Hispanic Affairs and the Latino Civic Alliance have been hosting weekly teleconferences to allow callers to share resources and squelch rumors. Several nonprofit and advocacy groups that serve clients in Yakima and Eastern Washington have raised concerns during those calls that area growers and warehouse employers are violating social distancing, safety precautions, and labor law provisions daily.
Their list of concerns last week included a lack of basic sanitation supplies, including soap and water, and employers monitoring toilet paper use in some locations. Participants also raised concerns about employee access to coronavirus testing and results, as well as social distancing during breaks and lunch at Yakima warehouses.
Uriel Iñiguez, from Labor and Industries, said the state department has received farmworker complaints and is planning to release updated, clarified requirements for growers about social distancing and safety precautions this week. Iñiguez said the department also plans to enforce those regulations.
“We do site inspections. They are unannounced. If we find any of those violations, they get cited,” he said. “We are pushing the limits of what we can enforce to protect workers and ensure that they are not being put in danger.”
L&I did not respond to a request for more specific information about the complaints the department received.
Growers
Growers have continued to make changes to comply with social distancing and cleaning guidelines, said Mike Gempler, executive director of the Washington Growers League, a Yakima-based organization that works with growers on labor and employment issues.
That includes staggering breaks and lunchtimes to encourage physical separation and, when possible, putting physical barriers between workers, he said.
“Everyone is working hard to do this,” he said. “Everyone is using all sorts of creative ideas.”
Growers have had a challenge getting some employees on board, Gempler said. It usually takes a personal experience — such as learning that a friend or a family member has COVID-19 — to get some employees to take it seriously.
“It wakes them up quickly,” he said.
Gempler said he’s aware of the issues brought up by farmworker advocates since he is in communication with several advocates through weekly calls with Agricultural and Seasonal Workforce Services Advisory Committee. The committee, made up of agricultural industry officials and farmworker advocates, was created to advise the state Employment Security Department on the federal H-2A guest worker program and other farmworker issues.
“We talk about all this stuff every week. Every single week,” he said. “Advocates are trying to make sure farmworkers are protectors, and we are too. We’re trying to work together.”
Washington Farm Bureau officials say they have been communicating with members about federal and state guidelines. They’ve also been in contact with other farm bureaus around the country.
Corwyn Fischer, safety director for the Washington Farm Bureau, said it’s not unusual for him to be on the phone several hours a day talking to members about how to implement measures that help them follow social distancing guidelines.
“There is a big interest by growers and producers wanting to make sure they got the programs in place,” he said.
For growers, there is little to gain in violating guidelines and putting workers in harm’s way, he said.
“For an employee to be sick and infect 100 workers and shut (operations) down, it can be detrimental to the industry,” he said.
Safety concerns
Iñiguez said growers are required by existing agreements to provide water and other sanitation supplies to workers.
He said the department has received several complaints already and has 24 hours to investigate a complaint. He said callers’ concerns about rationed toilet paper, lack of sanitation supplies and lack of access to water for hand-washing would violate established protocols and should be reported.
“Please tell the workers they need to call us,” Iñiguez said. “If they don’t call us, we cannot respond.”
He emphasized that concerned individuals do not have to provide their names or personal information when calling in a complaint related to a possible safety violation. Ignacio Marquez, of the state Department of Agriculture, said nonprofits and other advocacy agencies also could call in a safety complaint on behalf of workers, saying that “most workers are not going to trust government employees.”
The state complaint line can be reached by calling 1-800-423-7233. Spanish-speaking representatives are available.