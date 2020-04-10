Essential employees

The state’s joint coronavirus information center put out a reminder Wednesday that farmworkers are considered essential employees. Farmworkers include anyone involved in the production, storage, packaging, distribution and transportation of food and "agricultural inputs."

The message reiterated the fact that essential workers don't need identification or documentation, or any sort of special pass to get to work.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries has reminded people it’s against the law for an employer to fire or threaten a worker for raising health and safety concerns, participating in union activities concerning safety and health matters, filing a safety and health complaint or participating in an investigation.