The U.S. Small Business Administration is now accepting new applications from agricultural businesses only for its Economic Injury Disaster Loan, or EIDL, program.
Through EIDL, businesses are eligible for up to $2 million of financial assistance due to a declared disaster.
Agricultural businesses can also apply for a $10,000 grant through the EIDL Advance program. The program, which was introduced as part of the CARES Act, provides a loan advance that does not need to be repaid.
Businesses now eligible to apply includes any business engaged with food and fiber production, ranching, livestock raising, aquaculture and other farming and agricultural related industries. Businesses need to have fewer than 500 employees. The SBA is limiting applications for both programs due to the high volume of existing applications and funding limitations.
Agricultural businesses will now apply through a streamlined application portal. SBA will continue to process existing applications on a first-come, first served basis. Agricultural businesses that already applied prior to this change will not need to do so again.
More information and a link to the application portal can be found at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/economic-injury-disaster-loan-emergency-advance.