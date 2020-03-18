The five AARP Foundation Tax-Aide sites in Yakima, Kittitas and Klickitat counties remain closed due to the new coronavirus, but supporters are hopeful they may reopen at some point.

Like countless others, AARP volunteers who help with the annual tax preparation service for seniors are following federal and state guidelines to decrease transmission of COVID-19. The nonprofit suspended the service on Monday until further notice.

"A top priority for us is ensuring we are protecting those most at risk, including our volunteers and taxpayers," notes information at aarp.org.

Visit https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/ for more information or call 1-888-227-7669 for updates about the status of Tax-Aide sites.

Paula Slaye is the coordinator for AARP's tax preparation services for Kittitas, Klickitat and Yakima counties. She and other coordinators are waiting to see what happens and are hopeful their volunteers may get back to work, but suspending the service was necessary.

"Because our volunteers are more on the mature side, they are in the risk category. We're concerned about our clients and volunteers," Slaye said.

The five tax preparation sites are the Harman Center and Henry Beauchamp Center in Yakima, Heritage University in Toppenish, the Calvary Baptist Church annex in Ellensburg and the Goldendale Grange in Goldendale. Those sites provide a secure internet network, which is required.

"Because they're all volunteers, we have to be on a secure network. They cannot go to individual's houses; they cannot be on a public network," Slaye said.

Volunteers in those three counties usually do about 2,400 tax returns. They've already completed more than 1,200, Slay said.

She suggested those with questions call 211, the confidential referral and information telephone helpline and website that connects people with services.

"Right now, we're just telling everybody to hold tight for another week or two," Slay said. "If we can get them up and going, we will."